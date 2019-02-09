ABOUT CROWNS

This gospel musical is a celebration of life in which hats (crowns) become a springboard for an exploration of black history and identity. Hats are everywhere, in exquisite variety, and the characters use them to tell tales about family, love, and life!

Crowns

by Regina Taylor

Presented by Vintage Theatre

Directed by Betty Hart

Music Direction by Trent Hines

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, February 18th, 2019 from 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton St.

Aurora, CO 80010

CALLBACKS

By invitation only on Monday, February 25th, 2019

ROLES

Seeking 5 Non-Equity Black, African, or African American women and 1 Black, African, or African American man.

Cast has 6 women. One female role is pre-cast.

1 Teen – Early 20s young black female.

4 Black women 25-60s.

1 Black male, 25-45 dance background helpful.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume, Headshot and Calendar to list conflicts.

Prepare: 16-32 bars from a song of your choosing (soul, gospel, or R&B) with sheet music in the correct key.

Song must be fully memorized. No acapella auditions will be permitted.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES

Opens: Friday, June 28th, 2019 and runs for six weekends through Sunday, August 4th.

Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday afternoons at 2:30pm and select Saturday matinees at 2:30pm

QUESTIONS?

Email the director, Betty Hart at ActorWrangler@yahoo.com

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010