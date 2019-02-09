Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(February 18th, 2019) – Crowns / Vintage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


ABOUT CROWNS
This gospel musical is a celebration of life in which hats (crowns) become a springboard for an exploration of black history and identity. Hats are everywhere, in exquisite variety, and the characters use them to tell tales about family, love, and life!

Crowns
by Regina Taylor
Presented by Vintage Theatre
Directed by Betty Hart
Music Direction by Trent Hines

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, February 18th, 2019 from 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton St.
Aurora, CO 80010

CALLBACKS
By invitation only on Monday, February 25th, 2019

ROLES
Seeking 5 Non-Equity Black, African, or African American women and 1 Black, African, or African American man.
Cast has 6 women. One female role is pre-cast.
1 Teen – Early 20s young black female.
4 Black women 25-60s.
1 Black male, 25-45 dance background helpful.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume, Headshot and Calendar to list conflicts.
Prepare: 16-32 bars from a song of your choosing (soul, gospel, or R&B) with sheet music in the correct key.
Song must be fully memorized. No acapella auditions will be permitted.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES
Opens: Friday, June 28th, 2019 and runs for six weekends through Sunday, August 4th.
Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday afternoons at 2:30pm and select Saturday matinees at 2:30pm
QUESTIONS?
Email the director, Betty Hart at ActorWrangler@yahoo.com
VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010

