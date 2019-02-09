Hidden is a student project about the bond of five people during a true American tragedy. The show begins lightheartedly with a game of truth or dare between four high school friends, then suddenly takes a dramatic turn when their teacher runs in telling them to barricade the door.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 9:45am – 3:45pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Decker Branch Library

1501 S. Logan Street

Denver, CO 80210

CALLBACKS

None indicated

ROLES

CASSIE – 16-18 female – classic over achiever. Pretty and practically perfect. Every guy wants to get with her and every girl wants to be her.

EDDIE – 16-18 female – thinks of herself as just average. Kind of plain but cares for people. Should be witty.

DANNY – 16-18 male – Guy next door. Contrast to Blake. Over protective. Dating Eddie.

BLAKE – 16-18 male – Ultimate player with a heart. Super attractive and knows it. Should radiate snarkiness.

ANNIE – 20-30 female – Cassie’s older sister who also happens to be a teacher at her school. Very loving older sister.

COMPENSATION

NON-paid roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot, Resume and List of conflicts

Prepare: Two 1 minute contrasting monologues

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS

Start March 12th, 2019: every Tuesday and Friday from 5 – 7pm

CFHSC (Colorado’s Finest Alternative High School) Auditorium through April 30th.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: May 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2019. Times to be announced.

VENUE: CFHSC (Colorado’s Finest Alternative High School) Auditorium, 300 W. Chenango Ave., Englewood, CO 80110

QUESTIONS?

Email: Elisabeth Sells at elisabeth303@yahoo.com

Phone: 303-916-7258

Posted 1-30-19