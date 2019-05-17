Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman.

The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors.” The music is in the style of early 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and early Motown, including several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green”, and “Suddenly, Seymour”.

Little Shop of Horrors

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics and Book by Howard Ashman

Presented by Theatreworks

Directed by Nathan Halvorson

April 25th – May 19th, 2019

Performances:

Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday matinees at 2pm

Sundays at 4pm

VENUE

Ent Center for the Arts

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater

University of Colorado

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

