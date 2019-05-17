Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Little Shop of Horrors / Theatreworks at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs – (April 25th – May 19th, 2019)

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman.
The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors.” The music is in the style of early 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and early Motown, including several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green”, and “Suddenly, Seymour”.

Little Shop of Horrors
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics and Book by Howard Ashman
Presented by Theatreworks
Directed by Nathan Halvorson

April 25th – May 19th, 2019
Performances:
Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday matinees at 2pm
Sundays at 4pm
Box Office: 719-255-3232
Ticket Link

VENUE
Ent Center for the Arts
Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater
University of Colorado
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Theatreworks website


