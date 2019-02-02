Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Disney’s The Aristocats Kids (Youth Performers) / StageDoor Theatre in Conifer – (March 1st – 10th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Everybody wants to be a cat! Based on the beloved Disney animated film, and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, Disney’s The Aristocats Kids is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now, it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat Thomas O’Malley and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.

Disney’s The Aristocats Kids
Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Al Rinker and Floyd Huddleston
Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music and Lyrics by Bryan Louiselle
Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by Michael Bernard
Based on the 1970 Disney film, “The Aristocats”
Presented by StageDoor Theatre’s Premier Company of Youth Performers
Directed by Ren Manley
Music Direction by Elizabeth Barmann
Choreography by Ashley Trefethen

March 1st – March 10th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm
Box Office: 303-838-0809
Ticket Link

VENUE
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433

StageDoor Theatre website


