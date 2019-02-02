Everybody wants to be a cat! Based on the beloved Disney animated film, and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, Disney’s The Aristocats Kids is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now, it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat Thomas O’Malley and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.

Disney’s The Aristocats Kids

Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Al Rinker and Floyd Huddleston

Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music and Lyrics by Bryan Louiselle

Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by Michael Bernard

Based on the 1970 Disney film, “The Aristocats”

Presented by StageDoor Theatre’s Premier Company of Youth Performers

Directed by Ren Manley

Music Direction by Elizabeth Barmann

Choreography by Ashley Trefethen

March 1st – March 10th, 2019

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm

Box Office: 303-838-0809

Ticket Link

VENUE

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

StageDoor Theatre website