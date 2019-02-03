Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(As soon as possible) – Sound Engineer for production of Little Women (the musical) / St. Mary’s Academy

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


JOB DUTIES
Help design Sound Plot and manage equipment and run (or help the kids to run) dials for the run.

QUALIFICATIONS
Someone who can help manage the sound for Little Women, the musical.
The theatre has basic sound (overheads, floor mics and lavalier mics). The theatre space is small and the cast is comprised of strong singers. Desire someone who has experience engineering and running sound for musicals.

SCHEDULE
In rehearsals now. There are four shows and two dress rehearsals as well as tech weekend the week before opening.
Dates of Tech: February 23rd and 24th, 2019.
Dress rehearsals: February 25th and 26th.
Matinee on Wednesday, February 27th at 1 pm; Shows: February 28th, March 1st and 2nd at 7 pm

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID

TO APPLY
Contact: Roberta Hamilton Griggs at rgriggs@smanet.org
Phone: 720-373-3650

VENUE
St. Mary’s Academy
4545 South University Blvd.
Englewood, CO 80113


