JOB DUTIES

Help design Sound Plot and manage equipment and run (or help the kids to run) dials for the run.

QUALIFICATIONS

Someone who can help manage the sound for Little Women, the musical.

The theatre has basic sound (overheads, floor mics and lavalier mics). The theatre space is small and the cast is comprised of strong singers. Desire someone who has experience engineering and running sound for musicals.

SCHEDULE

In rehearsals now. There are four shows and two dress rehearsals as well as tech weekend the week before opening.

Dates of Tech: February 23rd and 24th, 2019.

Dress rehearsals: February 25th and 26th.

Matinee on Wednesday, February 27th at 1 pm; Shows: February 28th, March 1st and 2nd at 7 pm

COMPENSATION

Job is PAID

TO APPLY

Contact: Roberta Hamilton Griggs at rgriggs@smanet.org

Phone: 720-373-3650

VENUE

St. Mary’s Academy

4545 South University Blvd.

Englewood, CO 80113