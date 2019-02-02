Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR / CenterStage Theatre Company – (Feb. 28th – March 3rd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Feb 2019


Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR is performed by CenterStage’s Tapestry Theatre Company which brings inclusive theatre to life in Boulder County by providing local actors the chance to shine on stage. Schoolhouse Rock’s cast is multi-generational and casts actors of all abilities. This unique model features a shared theatre performance, highlighting the strengths of all actors, while challenging societal perceptions about people with disabilities. Tapestry cultivates a welcoming, safe, and inclusive community, ensuring everyone has fun experiencing the magic of theatre. Our participants discover talents they never knew they had, make connections with people unlike themselves, and form long-lasting friendships.

Schoolhouse Rock Live, JR
Music and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe
Book by Scott Ferguson, Kyle Hall and George Keating
Originally Conceived and Directed by Scott Ferguson
Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company
Directed by Anthoney Sandoval and Lynee Niston

February 28th – March 3rd, 2019
Performances:
Thursday, Friday and Saturday – February 28th, March 1st and 2nd at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees – March 2nd and 3rd at 2pm
Box Office: 303-673-0744
Ticket Link

VENUE
CenterStage Black Box Theatre
901 Front Street (lower level)
Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre Company website


