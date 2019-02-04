Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Attn: Playwrights – Plays being accepted now thru March 3rd, 2019 for New Works Festival in Laramie, Wyoming

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Feb 2019


Relative Theatrics, a contemporary theatre company in Laramie, Wyoming, is accepting submissions now for their annual
New Works Festival: Playwrights Voiced. Their aim with the festival is to assist in the development of plays by local and regional playwrights.
Selected playwright must be able to attend the festival in May 2019.
The New Works Festival: Playwrights Voiced  takes place on May 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th, 2019
at the LPCC (Laramie Plains Civic Center) Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St., Laramie, Wyoming 82070.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE FESTIVAL: CLICK HERE
Now accepting submissions in PDF format only.
Send submissions to: relativetheatrics@gmail.com.
Please include in the body of the email submission:
-Playwright bio (including Playwright’s current home base)
-Short synopsis of the play
-Approximate run time
-Cast size (must not exceed 5 actors; however, fewer is preferable)
-Confirmation of ability to attend the festival
-A short statement expressing why you feel your play is a good fit for Relative Theatrics
SUBMISSION PERIOD
February 4th – March 3rd, 2019
WHAT QUALIFIES
Looking for full-length plays with an estimated run time from 80 to 120 minutes, a small cast, and a single or flexible set that speaks to the mission of Relative Theatrics.
IF SELECTED
Selected plays will receive a staged reading with qualified actors to assist in the development process and a $50 honorarium.
Additionally, plays will be paired with a Wyoming singer-songwriter to write and perform original music inspired by the play.
Relative Theatrics website

