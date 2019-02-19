Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMar14Thu2019all-day As You Like It / The Upstart Cro...As You Like It / The Upstart Cro...Mar 14 all-dayAs You Like It - “All the world’s a stage” in Shakespeare’s enduring and endearing tale of family, friendship, humor and melancholy. The court is in turmoil. The old duke and followers take refuge in[...]all-day Bluebeard’s Castle / Denver Imme...Bluebeard’s Castle / Denver Imme...Mar 14 all-dayExplore the realms of the subconscious in this exciting collaboration between Denver Immersive Opera, Whitney Waugh Dance, and artist Chris Bagley. Sung in English, this production of Bartók’s haunting Bluebeard’s Castle puts the audience in[...]all-day Chicano Power 1969: The Birth of...Chicano Power 1969: The Birth of...Mar 14 all-daySu Teatro commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the West High School Walkouts and the Kitayama Carnation Strike this March, with the world premiere of Chicano Power 1969: The Birth of a Movement. “Fire in the[...]all-day Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Gr...Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Gr...Mar 14 all-dayIt’s 1959 and Billie Holiday is giving one of her last performances. Iconic songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences revealing a riveting portrait of the[...]all-day Oliver! / Candlelight Dinner Pla...Oliver! / Candlelight Dinner Pla...Mar 14 all-dayThe streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty[...]