Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids is seeking a Theatre Summer Camp Director for Boulder and Denver.

CAMPS INCLUDE

Mary Poppins JR, Newsies, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Frozen JR in Boulder and Mary Poppins JR.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

At least two years directing large scale youth theatre productions with cast sizes of 20 or more students, ages 8-16.

JOB DUTIES and PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

This position involves a tremendous amount of responsibility. Prefer someone who has previously directed large cast children’s theatre productions with kids ages 8-16.

Duties include managing staff, maintaining positive parent contact, creating and maintaining efficient rehearsal schedules (with stage manager) and group management.

Should have strong organizational skills, as well as the commitment to manifest a creative vision and direct production designers.

Creative process training as well as personal performing arts experience is valuable.

CAMP SCHEDULE

May 28th – August 17th, 2019

CLICK HERE FOR SUMMER DATES AND MORE INFO

COMPENSATION

$550-$800/week (depending on experience)

TO APPLY (deadline March 29th, 2019)

Email: blakely@theaterforkids.net

Phone: 303-245-8150

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids website

Posted 2-4-19