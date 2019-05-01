Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Diary of Anne Frank / Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (February 1st – May 17th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Thirteen-year-old Anne Frank wrote to understand herself and the horrors of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In doing so, she created one of the most powerful stories of the 20th century. Her diary was the one place for privacy in her attic hiding place. It holds her fears, her hopes, her laughter, her grief. Her belief that “in spite of everything, people are truly good at heart” has moved readers for more than seventy years. In Wendy Kesselman’s adaptation we meet the full Anne; imperfect, funny, longing to become a woman and hopeful for a future she will never see.

The Diary of Anne Frank
By Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett
Newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman
Presented at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Directed by Christy Montour-Larson
Starring: Darrow Klein as Anne Frank, Zachary Andrews, Annie Barbour, Larry Cahn, Daniel Crumrine, Emily Paton Davies, Regina Fernandez, Abner Genece, Emma Messenger and Lance Rasmussen

February 1st – May 17th, 2019
Performances:
Check website for dates and times – performed in repertory
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link

VENUE
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Black Box Theatre
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003

Arvada Center website


