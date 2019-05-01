Thirteen-year-old Anne Frank wrote to understand herself and the horrors of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In doing so, she created one of the most powerful stories of the 20th century. Her diary was the one place for privacy in her attic hiding place. It holds her fears, her hopes, her laughter, her grief. Her belief that “in spite of everything, people are truly good at heart” has moved readers for more than seventy years. In Wendy Kesselman’s adaptation we meet the full Anne; imperfect, funny, longing to become a woman and hopeful for a future she will never see.

The Diary of Anne Frank

By Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

Newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman

Presented at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

Starring: Darrow Klein as Anne Frank, Zachary Andrews, Annie Barbour, Larry Cahn, Daniel Crumrine, Emily Paton Davies, Regina Fernandez, Abner Genece, Emma Messenger and Lance Rasmussen

February 1st – May 17th, 2019

