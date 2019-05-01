Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay3Fri20197:00 pm Mary Poppins (Youth Performers) ...Mary Poppins (Youth Performers) ...May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmOne of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney[...]7:00 pm Newsies / The Venue Theatre (Hig...Newsies / The Venue Theatre (Hig...May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmNewsies is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book[...]7:00 pm The Odd Couple – The Female Vers...The Odd Couple – The Female Vers...May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pmUnger and Madison are at it again! That is Florence Unger and Olive Madison in Neil Simon’s female version of The Odd Couple. What happens to a friendship when a neat-freak and a slob try[...]7:30 pm Bad Dates / The Fine Arts Center...Bad Dates / The Fine Arts Center...May 3 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmRestaurant manager and shoe connoisseur Haley Walker is finally ready to re-enter the dating world. From the privacy of her bedroom, she relates a series of hilarious tales while preparing for, and recovering from, one[...]7:30 pm Caroline or Change / The Aurora ...Caroline or Change / The Aurora ...May 3 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmSet in the heat of the Civil Rights Movement, the Tony-nominated Caroline, or Change follows a black maid working for a middle-class Jewish family in Louisiana. When a small amount of money goes missing, buried[...]