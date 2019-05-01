In The Moors, two sisters and a depressed Mastiff dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors. The women spend their days dreaming of love and power until the arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and hilarious path. With the passion of a Bronte sisters’ novel, playwright Jen Silverman puts a modern spin on this dark comedy about love and desperation paired with a sharp sense of the absurd. The play is a humorous (and subversive) story about love and the instability of gender roles. A regional premiere!

The Moors

by Jen Silverman

Presented by the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Directed by Anthony Powell

Starring: Emma Messenger, Jessica Robblee, Regina Fernandez, Annie Barbour, Geoffrey Kent, Emily Van Fleet, and Daniel Crumrine

February 22nd – May 18th, 2019

Performances:

Check website for exact dates and times – the show is performed in repertory

Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Wednesday matinees at 1pm

Sunday matinees and select Saturday matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 720-898-7200

Ticket Link

VENUE

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Black Box Theatre

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

Arvada Center website