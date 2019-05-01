Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Moors / The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (February 22nd – May 18th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2019


In The Moors, two sisters and a depressed Mastiff dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors. The women spend their days dreaming of love and power until the arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and hilarious path. With the passion of a Bronte sisters’ novel, playwright Jen Silverman puts a modern spin on this dark comedy about love and desperation paired with a sharp sense of the absurd. The play is a humorous (and subversive) story about love and the instability of gender roles. A regional premiere!

The Moors
by Jen Silverman
Presented by the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Directed by Anthony Powell
Starring: Emma Messenger, Jessica Robblee, Regina Fernandez, Annie Barbour, Geoffrey Kent, Emily Van Fleet, and Daniel Crumrine

February 22nd – May 18th, 2019
Performances:
Check website for exact dates and times – the show is performed in repertory
Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Wednesday matinees at 1pm
Sunday matinees and select Saturday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link

VENUE
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Black Box Theatre
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003

Arvada Center website


