Upcoming EventsFeb6Wed2019all-day Bat Out of Hell (Tour) / Denver ...Bat Out of Hell (Tour) / Denver ...Feb 6 all-dayThe streets are heating up as Strat, the forever young leader of rebellious gang The Lost, falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of post-apocalyptic Obsidian in a love story[...]Feb7Thu2019all-day Anna in the Tropics / The Fine A...Anna in the Tropics / The Fine A...Feb 7 all-dayAnna in the Tropics is a poignant and poetic play set in 1929 Florida in a Cuban-American cigar factory, where cigars are still rolled by hand, and “lectors” are employed to educate and entertain the[...]all-day Murder of the Heart / The Millib...Murder of the Heart / The Millib...Feb 7 all-dayMurder of the Heart is a thrilling, fun take on the classic murder mystery tale. Inspector Woo and her partner, Gloria Boxom, discover the body of the famous female mystery novelist, Clara St. King. In[...]Feb8Fri2019all-day A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and ...A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and ...Feb 8 all-dayThis is the hilarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump he line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way.[...]all-day EPIC Improv Comedy / Evergreen P...EPIC Improv Comedy / Evergreen P...Feb 8 all-dayEPIC Improv Comedy is back! The Evergreen Players Improv team has been cracking up audiences for 10 years with their hilarious, unscripted performances! Directed by Andrew Keat and Beau Augustin. Friday and Saturday, February 8th[...]