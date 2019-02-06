Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(deadline Feb. 7th, 2019) – Seeking 1 male, Mexican American 18-22 for Showtime Television Series

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Telsey & CO Casting is currently searching for someone to play a lead role in the SHOWTIME television series PENNY DREADFUL: LA. The show shoots in Los Angeles, Summer 2019, but producers are open to actors based anywhere in the US. 
 
ROLE
MATEO VEGA – Male, Mexican American, 18-22, Mateo is thin-skinned and volatile, especially about the stings of racism he sees everywhere around him in 1930s Los Angeles. While essentially goodhearted and kind, he lacks the clear ambition and strength of will of his two older brothers, so he’s vulnerable to both his own capricious emotions and various influences around him. Chief among those influences are the famous Pachucos – the proud Latino Zoot Suit street gangs. He’s a young man trying to find his place in a dangerous world.
 
If interested, please send a picture, contact information, age and where you live to: telseygeneral@gmail.com
by THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7th, 2019
 

Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado