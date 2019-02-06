Telsey & CO Casting is currently searching for someone to play a lead role in the SHOWTIME television series PENNY DREADFUL: LA. The show shoots in Los Angeles, Summer 2019, but producers are open to actors based anywhere in the US.

ROLE

MATEO VEGA – Male, Mexican American, 18-22, Mateo is thin-skinned and volatile, especially about the stings of racism he sees everywhere around him in 1930s Los Angeles. While essentially goodhearted and kind, he lacks the clear ambition and strength of will of his two older brothers, so he’s vulnerable to both his own capricious emotions and various influences around him. Chief among those influences are the famous Pachucos – the proud Latino Zoot Suit street gangs. He’s a young man trying to find his place in a dangerous world.

