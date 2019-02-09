2 Male actors/improvisors needed immediately!

A new Playback theater company has been formed and they need 2 outstanding male actor/improvisors to round out the company.

Playback theater is an improv form, performed throughout the world, where audience members tell their stories and actors play them back, turning them into instant theater. Ira Liss and Rosey Waters have a combined 15 years of Playback theatre performing experience. They are creating a world class playback company aimed at building community one story at a time. The goal of Playback is to celebrate the teller’s story, whether amusing, painful, ordinary, or profound. They are looking for actors who can balance the deeper aspects of the teller’s story while performing excellent theater that engages and entertains the audience. Both scripted theater performance and theater improv experience are required. Playback Theater experience is preferred, but not required. This is an ongoing commitment.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

TO BE ANNOUNCED – SEND INTEREST VIA EMAIL FIRST

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

TO BE ANNOUNCED – IN A BOULDER LOCATION

ROLES

2 Male Actor/Improvisors of all ages (over 18), ethnicities, gender identification, abilities encouraged to apply.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID – a small stipend is paid at the end of each performance based on a percentage of ticket sales.

REHEARSALS

Twice per week in February, March, April and early May taking place in Boulder. After the first performance on May 11th, 2019, rehearsals will take place every other week. Days and times for rehearsals will be determined based on cast member schedules.

PERFORMANCES

One Saturday per month during May – September 2019

TO APPLY

Email interest to iraliss@gmail.com with “Playback Auditions February 2019″ in the subject line.

AUDITION PREPARATIONS

Bring: Headshot and Resume, wear comfortable clothes and bring a list of scheduling conflicts through mid-May. Your schedule conflicts will be used to create a rehearsal schedule, so please be prepared to list all conflicts for weekday evenings and weekend days through mid-May.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON PLAYBACK THEATRE – CLICK HERE

Posted 2-7-19