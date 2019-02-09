Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsFeb16Sat2019all-day Colorado New Play Summit / Denve...Colorado New Play Summit / Denve...Feb 16 all-dayCOLORADO NEW PLAY SUMMIT – Watching a play spring to life on stage might make you believe in magic. But before a story can sweep you off into another world, it takes a whole lot[...]all-day The Rock of Aging Revival! / Fir...The Rock of Aging Revival! / Fir...Feb 16 all-dayBack by popular demand “The Rolling Emotions” take the stage for The Rock of Aging Revival! A hit band in the ’60s and ’70s, Ricki D. Bones, Willie Withers, and Tina Tumor are struggling to[...]Feb17Sun2019all-day Amber Brown is Not a Crayon / Ar...Amber Brown is Not a Crayon / Ar...Feb 17 all-dayTouring company, ArtsPower Theatre, returns to the Lakewood Cultural Center with a lively original one-hour musical based on the book Amber Brown Is Not a Crayon by Paula Danziger. Children will watch as Amber learns[...]Feb19Tue2019all-day A FREE Comedy Night with Comedie...A FREE Comedy Night with Comedie...Feb 19 all-dayA FREE Comedy Night! Adrianne Chalepah is an American Indian (Kiowa/Apache) entertainer from Anadarko, Oklahoma. While attending college, she made her stage debut and studied journalism, film-making, and American Indian Studies. In 2009, she graduated[...]Feb22Fri2019all-day A Midwinter Night’s Scream / The...A Midwinter Night’s Scream / The...Feb 22 all-dayFeaturing six short plays with four scene-lets in between, written by U.S. playwrights. The plays are hilarious, animated, and reference many artists throughout history while focusing on Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” giving life to new[...]