The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie of the same name, The Wedding Singer’s sparkling new score does for the ’80s what “Hairspray” did for the ’60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

The Wedding Singer

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy

Presented by The Evergreen Players

Directed by Ashley Ellen Frary

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 6:30 – 10:30pm

Saturday, February 23rd from 11:30am – 6:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Evergreen Players Studio

30480 Stagecoach Blvd.

Evergreen, CO 80439

CALLBACKS

Sunday, February 24th, 2019 from 11am – 3pm

at the Evergreen Players Studio

ROLES

Visit the signup link to read role descriptions. All roles are available.

The musical features a large chorus with many featured roles for actors who sing, and dancers who act.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume (if you have them)

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a song that matches the style of the show. Actors may be asked to do a cold reading from the script.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin the week of May 18th – typically held on weekday evenings and weekend mornings/afternoons.

Performances: July 12th – August 4th, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

VENUE

CenterStage Theatre

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Players website

Posted 2-7-19