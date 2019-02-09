Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(February 22nd and 23rd, 2019) – The Wedding Singer / The Evergreen Players in Evergreen

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie of the same name, The Wedding Singer’s sparkling new score does for the ’80s what “Hairspray” did for the ’60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in twenty years.

The Wedding Singer
Music by Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy
Presented by The Evergreen Players
Directed by Ashley Ellen Frary

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 6:30 – 10:30pm
Saturday, February 23rd from 11:30am – 6:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Evergreen Players Studio
30480 Stagecoach Blvd.
Evergreen, CO 80439

CALLBACKS
Sunday, February 24th, 2019 from 11am – 3pm
at the Evergreen Players Studio

ROLES
Visit the signup link to read role descriptions. All roles are available.
The musical features a large chorus with many featured roles for actors who sing, and dancers who act.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume (if you have them)
Prepare: 16-32 bars of a song that matches the style of the show. Actors may be asked to do a cold reading from the script.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Begin the week of May 18th – typically held on weekday evenings and weekend mornings/afternoons.
Performances: July 12th – August 4th, 2019
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

VENUE
CenterStage Theatre
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Players website

Posted 2-7-19


