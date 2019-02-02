Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



13: The Musical (Youth Performers) / The Evergreen Players in Evergreen – (March 7th – 15th, 2019)

Evan Goldman is about to turn thirteen, and he can’t wait. His life seems full of possibilities — that is, until his parents get divorced, and he is forced to move with his mom from big-city New York to podunk Appleton, Indiana. If Evan can’t get the coolest kids to come to his bar mitzvah, how is he going to survive the school year, not to mention, the rest of his life? As Evan navigates the world of cool kids and nerds, jocks and cheerleaders, first kisses and heartbreak, he comes to understand “What it Means to Be a Friend.”

13: The Musical
by Jason Robert Brown
Presented by The Evergreen Players (Youth Performers)
Directed by Leann Rogers

March 7th – March 15th, 2019
Performances:
Thursday and Friday, March 7th and 8th at 6:30pm
Thursday and Friday, March 14th and 15th at 6:30pm
Box Office: 303-674-4934
Ticket Link

VENUE
Evergreen Middle School
2059 S. Hiwan Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

The Evergreen Players website


