Evan Goldman is about to turn thirteen, and he can’t wait. His life seems full of possibilities — that is, until his parents get divorced, and he is forced to move with his mom from big-city New York to podunk Appleton, Indiana. If Evan can’t get the coolest kids to come to his bar mitzvah, how is he going to survive the school year, not to mention, the rest of his life? As Evan navigates the world of cool kids and nerds, jocks and cheerleaders, first kisses and heartbreak, he comes to understand “What it Means to Be a Friend.”

13: The Musical

by Jason Robert Brown

Presented by The Evergreen Players (Youth Performers)

Directed by Leann Rogers

March 7th – March 15th, 2019

Performances:

Thursday and Friday, March 7th and 8th at 6:30pm

Thursday and Friday, March 14th and 15th at 6:30pm

Box Office: 303-674-4934

Ticket Link

VENUE

Evergreen Middle School

2059 S. Hiwan Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

The Evergreen Players website