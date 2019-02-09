A look at the lives of the strong-willed women of the Weston family, whose paths have diverged until a family crisis brings them back to the Oklahoma house they grew up in, and to the dysfunctional woman who raised them.

August: Osage County

by Tracey Letts

Presented by Funky Little Theater Co.

Directed by Chris Medina

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

February 9th, 2019 from 12noon – 2pm

February 10th from 3 – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Funky Little Theater Co.

1367 Pecan Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

CALLBACKS

By invitation only

ROLES (all roles available)



VIOLET WESTON — female, 60’s — Violet is the matriarch of the Weston family. She suffers from mouth cancer and is addicted to several prescription drugs. She is shrewd and sharp tongued and spouts horrifying barbs and pointed insults at her family under the guise of “truth telling.” She seems to know everything about everybody in the family, and has no problem revealing their well guarded secrets as a means to achieve her own agenda.

BARBARA FORDHAM — female, late 30’s-40’s — Barbara is the oldest of the Weston daughters. She is a highly intelligent college professor who is in the midst of a nasty separation from her husband, Bill, who has taken up with one of his students. She is tough as nails, and of the Weston sisters, she is the most like her mother. She has a need to control everything around her, and struggles as events in her life slip out of her grasp.

IVY WESTON — female, 40’s — Ivy is the middle daughter of the Weston family and the only one to remain in Oklahoma. She harbors

resentment towards her sisters for leaving her to serve as the sole caretaker of Violet. Her calm and pragmatic exterior hides a passionate woman who is involved in a sweet and genuine love affair with her “cousin,” Little Charles.

KAREN WESTON — female, 30’s-early 40’s — Karen is the youngest of the Weston daughters, and has returned home with her fiancé, Steve. She is highly energetic, a bit scattered, and often appears clueless to the pain of the rest of her family. She willfully avoids the truth about her fiancé’s past marriages, profession, and proclivity for under age girls rather than face the reality of not getting her fairy tale ending.

BILL FORDHAM — male, mid 30’s-40’s — Bill is Barbara’s estranged husband who has taken up with one of his students. In spite of their marital issues, Bill has traveled with his family to Oklahoma in an attempt to be present and supportive for his wife and daughter. He is highly intelligent and often uses wit and humor to soften family tensions, but his ever-growing frustrations are eroding his patience.

JEAN FORDHAM — female, teens — Jean is Barbara and Bill’s fourteen year old daughter. A vegetarian, old movie buff, and frequent smoker, Jean is 14 going on 30—at least she believes she is. Though she appears to be a “typical” American teen (awkward, self conscious, self-absorbed) she also has a fierce intellect and sharp wit.

MATTIE FAE AIKEN — female, 50’s — Mattie Fae is Violet’s younger sister, and is often just as jaded and cruel, especially to her son, Little Charles. Her sassy and blowsy exterior can be highly amusing, but hides a deeper pain underneath. She remains in a longstanding marriage with her husband Charlie, but its solidity is threatened underneath the weight of her constant need to belittle their son.

CHARLIE AIKEN — male, mid-50’s-60’s — Charlie is Mattie Fae’s husband. He is easy-going, patient, and honest, and often acts as the family mediator. He was lifelong friends with Beverly, and is distraught over his disappearance. He loves his wife, but struggles with her unceasing disrespect toward their son, Little Charles.

LITTLE CHARLES AIKEN — male, 30’s — Little Charles is Mattie Fae and Charlie’s son. Little Charles is shy, clumsy, and often at a loss as to how the world around him works. His diminutive and self-deprecating nature hides his inner sweetness and creativity. He is deeply in love with his “cousin” Ivy, and is making big plans for them to run away together to New York.

JOHNNA MONEVATA — female, 20’s — Johnna is a Native American from the Cheyenne Tribe who was hired by Beverly as a live-in housekeeper and caretaker for Violet just before his disappearance. Johnna is practical and straight-forward, and has a deep rooted connection to her personal heritage. She is a quiet presence in the house, observing everything and saying nothing, except when she steps in to defend Jean from the lecherous Steve.

STEVE HEIDEBRECHT — male, late 30’s-50’s — Steve is Karen’s fiancé. He is used to being an outsider, but has a deep seeded need to be liked. Steve has been married three times, has a possibly less than legitimate profession in Middle Eastern securities work, and has a proclivity for underage girls. He flirts with Jean, smokes pot with her, and attempts to molest her.

SHERIFF DEON GILBEAU – male, mid 40’s-50’s — Deon is an inexperienced small town sheriff who was also a classmate and prom date of Barbara’s. Deon grew up with an alcoholic father who now suffers from Alzheimer’s, and this similar familial turmoil, combined with their past romantic history, creates a bond between him and Babara.

BEVERLY WESTON — male, 60’s-70’s — Beverly is the patriarch of the Weston family. He is a former award-winning poet—as well as a world class alcoholic. He is quiet, soulful, and self-aware, but also depressed and desperate. It is Bev’s disappearance that spurs the family reunion in the play.

COMPENSATION

Not indicated

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: one 2 minute contemporary monologue

HOW TO AUDITION

No appointment necessary – just show up on audition days

PERFORMANCES

May 17th – June 1st, 2019

VENUE

Funky Little Theater Co.

1367 Pecan Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

