Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids is seeking an experienced sound designer/board operator for their upcoming production of “Once on This Island” in Boulder. A passion for theatre is essential, as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-collaborative role with the production team. Candidates must have experience creating and implementing sound design, running sound cues for multiple shows, and mixing live musicians/microphones.

QUALIFICATIONS

Designers are required to run the sound board for their assigned show. The ability to troubleshoot sound/mix issues is crucial.

Must be comfortable working with large numbers of children.

SCHEDULE / COMPENSATION

This position is part-time. Local candidates are strongly preferred. Job is PAID.

Meetings with the director and creative team may be scheduled based on availability.

Required Dates:

February 23rd, 2019 – TECH REHEARSAL Saturday 12noon – 6pm

February 24th – TECH REHEARSAL Sunday 12noon – 6pm

(February 25th – No Monday Rehearsal)

February 26th – DRESS REHEARSAL Tuesday 4:30 – 10pm

February 27th – DRESS REHEARSAL Wednesday 4:30 – 10pm

PERFORMANCES – March 1st – 3rd, 2019

Friday at 7pm (call 5pm)

Saturday at 1pm (call 11am) and 7pm (call 5pm)

Sunday at 2pm (call 12pm)

PERFORMANCES March 7th – 10th, 2019

Thursday at 7pm (call 4pm)

Friday at 7pm (call 5pm)

Saturday at 7pm (call 5pm)

Sunday at 2pm (call 12pm) – STRIKE TO FOLLOW

TO APPLY (deadline February 22nd, 2019)

Send resume to Blakely Saucier at Blakely@theaterforkids.net

VENUE

5311 Western Avenue (near Arapahoe and 55th)

Boulder, CO 80301

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids website

posted 2-8-19