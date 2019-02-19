Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(NOW HIRING – deadline to apply February 22nd, 2019) – Sound Designer / Board Operator – Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids is seeking an experienced sound designer/board operator for their upcoming production of “Once on This Island” in Boulder. A passion for theatre is essential, as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-collaborative role with the production team. Candidates must have experience creating and implementing sound design, running sound cues for multiple shows, and mixing live musicians/microphones.

QUALIFICATIONS
Designers are required to run the sound board for their assigned show. The ability to troubleshoot sound/mix issues is crucial.
Must be comfortable working with large numbers of children.

SCHEDULE / COMPENSATION
This position is part-time. Local candidates are strongly preferred. Job is PAID.
Meetings with the director and creative team may be scheduled based on availability.
Required Dates:
February 23rd, 2019 – TECH REHEARSAL Saturday 12noon – 6pm
February 24th – TECH REHEARSAL Sunday 12noon – 6pm
(February 25th – No Monday Rehearsal)
February 26th – DRESS REHEARSAL Tuesday 4:30 – 10pm
February 27th – DRESS REHEARSAL Wednesday 4:30 – 10pm
PERFORMANCES – March 1st – 3rd, 2019
Friday at 7pm (call 5pm)
Saturday at 1pm (call 11am) and 7pm (call 5pm)
Sunday at 2pm (call 12pm)
PERFORMANCES March 7th – 10th, 2019
Thursday at 7pm (call 4pm)
Friday at 7pm (call 5pm)
Saturday at 7pm (call 5pm)
Sunday at 2pm (call 12pm) – STRIKE TO FOLLOW

TO APPLY (deadline February 22nd, 2019)
Send resume to Blakely Saucier at Blakely@theaterforkids.net
or CLICK HERE

VENUE
5311 Western Avenue (near Arapahoe and 55th)
Boulder, CO 80301

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids website

posted 2-8-19


