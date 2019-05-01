This flirty, fun, feminist comedy is a bold new take on Aphra Behn’s restoration classic, “The Rover” adapted by Denver playwright, Jessica Austgen. Helen, a novice nun, and Florie Mae, her nightclub singing sister, have taken to the streets of 1916 New Orleans in a last-ditch effort to save their departed daddy’s dance club. The going may be rough, but the St. Claire sisters won’t let a host of dingy Storyville denizens—an overly-protective older brother, a rakish rover, and a disgruntled gangster’s moll—stand in their way as they discover their destinies and ultimately find love. A world premiere!

Sin Street Social Club

by Jessica Austgen

An adaptation of “The Rover” by Aphra Behn

Presented by the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Directed by Lynne Collins

March 15th – May 19th, 2019

Performances:

Check website for exact dates and times – performed in repertory

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Wednesday matinees at 1pm

Sundays at 2pm

Box Office: 720-898-7200

Ticket Link

Includes sexual references and brief adult language