Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Sin Street Social Club – The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (March 15th – May 19th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2019 / 0 Comment


This flirty, fun, feminist comedy is a bold new take on Aphra Behn’s restoration classic, “The Rover” adapted by Denver playwright, Jessica Austgen. Helen, a novice nun, and Florie Mae, her nightclub singing sister, have taken to the streets of 1916 New Orleans in a last-ditch effort to save their departed daddy’s dance club. The going may be rough, but the St. Claire sisters won’t let a host of dingy Storyville denizens—an overly-protective older brother, a rakish rover, and a disgruntled gangster’s moll—stand in their way as they discover their destinies and ultimately find love. A world premiere!

Sin Street Social Club
by Jessica Austgen
An adaptation of “The Rover” by Aphra Behn
Presented by the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Directed by Lynne Collins

March 15th – May 19th, 2019
Performances:
Check website for exact dates and times – performed in repertory
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Wednesday matinees at 1pm
Sundays at 2pm
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link
Includes sexual references and brief adult language

VENUE
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Black Box Theatre
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003

Arvada Center website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado