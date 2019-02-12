Scenic Carpenter/Welder Wanted:

BDT Stage is seeking over hire Scenic Carpenters and Welders for their upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast, which opens on May 4th, 2019.

Selected applicants will work under the supervision of the Technical Director and Scenic Designer to produce high quality scenery for BDT Stage.

Candidates should be self-motivated, have a positive attitude, work safely and quickly and exhibit professional behavior at all times.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Execute fabrication, assembly, finish carpentry for custom builds of the set. Operate standard shop tools such as table saw, router, sanders, pneumatics MIG Welder and various hand power tools required in the fabrication and assembly of final products. All tools are provided.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Three years carpentry experience; Theatrical carpentry experience is preferred, but not required.

One to three years welding experience/metal fabrication experience.

Ability to build required set pieces to specifications.

Ability to read design and construction drawings.

COMPENSATION

Commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY

Send resumes and inquiries to Benjamin Shoenberger at bshoenberger@bdtstage.com

VENUE

BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage website

posted 2-12-19