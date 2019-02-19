Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(deadline March 18th, 2019) – Stage Manager and Assistant Stage Manager / Peak to Peak Players in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Peak to Peak Players is seeking a Stage Manager and an Assistant Stage Manager to help run rehearsals, write down blocking notes, call cues and possibly call actors’ entrances during performances.
Romeo and Juliet runs May – June 9th, 2019.

SCHEDULE
Job is temporary beginning March 25th, 2019.
Show closes on June 9th, 2019.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Prior experience as a stage manager (can be at the university or community level).

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID

TO APPLY
Send resume to mark.ragan@ragan.com

VENUE
143 Main Street
Rollinsville, CO 80474-0461

Peak to Peak Players website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado