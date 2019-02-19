Peak to Peak Players is seeking a Stage Manager and an Assistant Stage Manager to help run rehearsals, write down blocking notes, call cues and possibly call actors’ entrances during performances.

Romeo and Juliet runs May – June 9th, 2019.

SCHEDULE

Job is temporary beginning March 25th, 2019.

Show closes on June 9th, 2019.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience as a stage manager (can be at the university or community level).

COMPENSATION

Job is PAID

TO APPLY

Send resume to mark.ragan@ragan.com

VENUE

143 Main Street

Rollinsville, CO 80474-0461

Peak to Peak Players website