Theatre Aspen is seeking a Development Manager for full-time employment. The Development Manager will work on a range of tasks to support the theatre’s efforts to raise $2M annually. The successful candidate will have 3+ years of experience in development, grant writing and/or fundraising. The candidate must exhibit a high capacity for interpersonal relations, prospect identification/analysis of giving potential, experience with donor database management, and familiarity with the executional aspects of annual giving as well as targeted campaigns. Candidate should also have strong organizational skills and possess meticulous attention to detail.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree or higher.

• Vibrant and mature individual with a background in, or passion for, performing arts and/or education.

• 3+ years of development experience. Experience in other areas such as membership, grant writing or corporate support desirable.

• Experience with PatronManager or similar database.

• Ability to handle sensitive information in a professional manner and maintain confidentiality.

• The capacity and willingness to provide excellent service and to work in a collegial manner with donors and other constituencies.

• Evenings and weekend work periodically required.

• Full year residence in Aspen or surrounding environs.

JOB DUTIES

• Plan and execute giving strategies.

• Conduct individual donor research; source foundation and government funding.

• Provide leadership for major fundraising events, including management of the annual gala, pre and post-show parties, and other fundraising events. Responsibilities include calendar management, mailings, attendance tracking, seating charts, compiling auction items, and securing staffing and volunteers.

• Function as a liaison to external partnerships, soliciting support and developing relationships.

• Manage systems for gift entry and donor acknowledgement, ensuring that every donor receives prompt acknowledgement for their contribution. • Assist with the management of the fundraising calendar.

• Attend Board meetings and serve as liaison for inquiries from Board members and donors.

• Other responsibilities as assigned.

COMPENSATION

Full time, benefited position.

Pay is based on experience and qualifications.

Benefits include medical insurance and paid time off.

TO APPLY

Interested applicants should send resume with references and a cover letter to hr@theatreaspen.org

with a subject line: “Development Manager – Theatre Aspen.”

Note: References will not be contacted without the consent of the applicant.

QUESTIONS?

Email: hr@theatreaspen.org

Phone: 970-925-9313

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The Hurst Theatre

470 Rio Grande Place

Aspen, CO 81611

Theatre Aspen website

posted 2-13-19