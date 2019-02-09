Twisted Disney: another Miscast Review (Part 2) presented by AM.SWOProductions is a new review show – a hyper vaudeville takeover of theatricalities – hosted by Haus of FishCandy Drag Queens.

SEEKING

Performers doing roles they want to do AND/OR just haven’t yet been cast as OR won’t ever be cast for…

i.e., Performer C appears to do ‘Let It Go’ as Elsa but performs ‘Dancing Queen’ or ‘Defying Gravity’ or something else instead…

Male Actors are encouraged to participate too! They are ALL for gender-bending!

REHEARSAL

Early evening of the performance on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 (pending)

OR One-on-One FaceTime appointments if wanted.

PERFORMANCE

Saturday, February 23rd, 2019

Time: 9:30pm doors/ 10pm show

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The Studio at Mainstreet

19604 Mainstreet

Parker, Colorado 80138

COMPENSATION

Non-PAID

Note: Fundraiser for Inspire Theater Company and AM.SWOProductions (A Mobile Production Company)

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

Email Submissions – at least 3 concepts to: hausoffishcandy@gmail.com and attach a resume and headshot.

(note: depending on how many participants there are, 2 of your concepts might be included in the show)

EVENT LINK – CLICK HERE

posted 2-13-19