(deadline for submissions – Feb. 20th, 2019) – Twisted Disney: Another Miscast Review (Part 2) / AM.SWO Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Twisted Disney: another Miscast Review (Part 2) presented by AM.SWOProductions is a new review show – a hyper vaudeville takeover of theatricalities – hosted by Haus of FishCandy Drag Queens.

SEEKING
Performers doing roles they want to do AND/OR just haven’t yet been cast as OR won’t ever be cast for…
i.e., Performer C appears to do ‘Let It Go’ as Elsa but performs ‘Dancing Queen’ or ‘Defying Gravity’ or something else instead…
Male Actors are encouraged to participate too! They are ALL for gender-bending!

REHEARSAL
Early evening of the performance on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 (pending)
OR One-on-One FaceTime appointments if wanted.

PERFORMANCE
Saturday, February 23rd, 2019
Time: 9:30pm doors/ 10pm show

PERFORMANCE VENUE
The Studio at Mainstreet
19604 Mainstreet
Parker, Colorado 80138

COMPENSATION
Non-PAID
Note: Fundraiser for Inspire Theater Company and AM.SWOProductions (A Mobile Production Company)

DEADLINE TO APPLY
Wednesday, February 20th, 2019
Email Submissions – at least 3 concepts to: hausoffishcandy@gmail.com and attach a resume and headshot.
(note: depending on how many participants there are, 2 of your concepts might be included in the show)

EVENT LINKCLICK HERE
posted 2-13-19


