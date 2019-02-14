Athena Project, located in Denver, Colorado, is proud to announce the call for submissions for its Plays In Progress Series (PIPS). This Series is an opportunity for new plays to be developed in one of three models: concert or table readings and our workshops. Rehearsals and presentation will take place in Denver at a location to be determined over the course of approximately March-April 2020. Three to six new plays will be selected based on a blind submission process and given a dramaturg, director, cast and basic design elements during presentations.

Scripts are accepted from March 1st – April 15th, 2019.

Submission Guidelines are as follows:

Playwright must be a woman and may submit only ONE full-length script. Full-length is defined by at least 60 pages in standard playscript format. Previously un-produced plays only. Scripts with prior workshops, readings or academic productions are accepted, but the script should be revised for the playwright to get the most from this opportunity. Submission must include: a. BLIND script in PDF format – PAGE ONE of PDF script MUST have TITLE, CHARACTER BREAKDOWN & SYNOPSIS of script, 200 word limit (This file will contain NO playwright contact info*)

b. Cover letter addressing: 1) what the playwright would like to accomplish working with a director, dramaturg and cast and 2) how she heard about the call for submissions

c. Resume Plays submitted without all supporting materials included will be disqualified. We recommend the playwright be able to travel to the area for rehearsals as needed, and for at least one performance at her own expense. We will select 3-6 playwrights to participate in the PIP Series and hope to strike a balance between local and national work. Exact rehearsal and performance schedules will be worked out with the director, dramaturg, and playwright after all plays are selected. Travel stipends are offered. Click here to complete your play submission

Contact us via LiteraryManager@AthenaProjectArts.org if you have any questions about submitting.

You will receive a confirmation upon receipt of materials. Click here for answers to Frequently Asked Questions

*Contact information must be listed ONLY on resume and cover letter, not on the script, the first page of which will be its title, a character breakdown and a short synopsis (submissions will be read blind).

Timeline: Deadline to submit all materials is midnight, April 15, 2019**

Three – six finalists will be selected by September 2019

Directors and Dramaturgs will be selected by October 2019

Casting will be between November-December 2019

Rehearsals will begin in February 2020

Plays In Progress Series will open approximately March or April 2020

**Athena Project reserves the right to close submissions before April 15, 2019.

