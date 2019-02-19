Empire Lyric Players is seeking a Director for their upcoming production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience or Bunthorne’s Bride. Show will be presented in July 2019.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience with and knowledge of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Able to work well as part of a team – possess good interpersonal skills and negotiation skills, be self motivated, and have the ability to motivate others – keeping the cast engaged and enthusiastic.

Ability to communicate well with others and able to interpret the script and communicate that to others.

Possess music awareness, and have an understanding of technical issues.

JOB DUTIES

Scheduling rehearsals, time management of rehearsal to minimize down time for all, maximization of the development of everyone’s part (leads and chorus), practical and creative interpretation of the operetta, coordination of technical elements (costumes, props, sets, lighting).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Empire Lyric Players has a sixty year history of presenting Gilbert and Sullivan in the original period settings.

They encourage creative interpretations and staging, but are not looking for modernization or concept staging.

SCHEDULE

Auditions – Saturday, March 30th, 2019

Rehearsals – Start April 12th, 2019: Fridays from 7 – 10pm and Sundays 1 – 4pm

Performances – July 12th -13th -14th, 2019 at Lakewood Cultural Center

COMPENSATION

This is a NON-paid position.

TO APPLY – Deadline to apply March 8th, 2019

Please include in your proposal (but do not limit it to) your overall acting and staging concepts and your ideas about set design and costuming, your relevant stage directing experience and your experience and understanding of the works of Gilbert and Sullivan, and your approach to time management.

Please include any conflicts with the rehearsal or performance schedule.

All applicants are considered and qualifications are judged on proposal and interview.

Interviews for this position will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2019.

Score is available at http://www.gsarchive.net.

TO APPLY – Email: president@elps.org

Empire Lyric Players website

posted on 2-15-19