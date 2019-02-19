CenterStage Theatre Company is looking for an energetic and dynamic professional theater instructor to teach an Intro to Acting class geared towards students 3rd-5th grade. The ideal candidate will be a highly effective teacher who fosters a passion for live theater in his/her students. Must have experience working with children in a theater setting. Must pass a background check prior to starting any work. Must have reliable transportation. Also, must have the ability to communicate via phone/email with co-workers as well as families.

JOB DUTIES

Follow an existing curriculum with some room for instructor’s creative changes.

HOURS

The class will begin on April 4th, 2019 and run an 8 week session until May 23rd.

Classes are Thursday evenings from 5-7pm.

Time of classes can be flexible with teacher schedule.

LOCATION OF CLASSES

CSTC Koko Plaza 901 Front Street, Louisville, CO 80027

COMPENSATION

$400

TO APPLY – (deadline March 10th, 2019)

Email: cstcfacilities@gmail.com

posted 2-18-19