Musicians needed for 2019 Summer Production / Theatre Aspen in Aspen, CO

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


Theatre Aspen is looking for 2 musicians to play in their 2019 summer production of Guys and Dolls.
Needed: one trumpet player and one trombone player.

DATES
June 17th – August 17th, 2019
NOTE: Dates and times vary throughout the listed date range.

AVAILABILITY
Applicants will need to be available for tech rehearsals as well as for performances throughout the summer.

COMPENSATION
Job is PAID
Non union preferred

TO APPLY
Contact: Matthew Troillett (Associate Artistic Director) at matthew@theatreaspen.org

Theatre Aspen website

posted 2-19-19


