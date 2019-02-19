Theatre Aspen is looking for 2 musicians to play in their 2019 summer production of Guys and Dolls.

Needed: one trumpet player and one trombone player.

DATES

June 17th – August 17th, 2019

NOTE: Dates and times vary throughout the listed date range.

AVAILABILITY

Applicants will need to be available for tech rehearsals as well as for performances throughout the summer.

COMPENSATION

Job is PAID

Non union preferred

TO APPLY

Contact: Matthew Troillett (Associate Artistic Director) at matthew@theatreaspen.org

Theatre Aspen website

posted 2-19-19