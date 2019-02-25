Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Seeking – Actor to play Gaston (30-40 years old) in Beauty and the Beast / BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Feb 2019 / 0 Comment


BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre) is seeking an actor for the role of Gaston in their upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast.

Gaston: The egotistical, ultra-masculine villain determined to marry Belle. He is manipulative yet charming and earnest. Tall and physically imposing.
Gender: male
Age: 30 to 40
Vocal range top: E4
Vocal range bottom: A2

Rehearsals begin April 6th, 2019.
Rehearsals run from 12noon to 5pm, Tuesdays thru Saturdays, and noon to midnight during tech week.

The show opens May 4th and runs thru September 21st, 2019

The role is PAID.

Please CALL the Producing Artistic Director –  Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext 120 to set up an appointment.

BDT Stage
5501 Arapahoe Avenue
Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage website


