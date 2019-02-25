Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsFeb27Wed2019all-day Thurgood / Bas Bleu Theatre & th...Thurgood / Bas Bleu Theatre & th...Feb 27 all-dayIn celebration of Black History Month at Bas Bleu Theatre Please join us for a one man tour-de-force by George Stevens Jr, directed by Prodan Dimov. Thurgood depicts the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first[...]Feb28Thu2019all-day Boeing, Boeing / Breckenridge Ba...Boeing, Boeing / Breckenridge Ba...Feb 28 all-dayThis 1960’s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down,[...]all-day School House Rock Live! JR / Cen...School House Rock Live! JR / Cen...Feb 28 all-daySchoolhouse Rock Live! JR is performed by CenterStage’s Tapestry Theatre Company which brings inclusive theatre to life in Boulder County by providing local actors the chance to shine on stage. Schoolhouse Rock’s cast is multi-generational[...]all-day The Mrs. Wheatland Pageant / The...The Mrs. Wheatland Pageant / The...Feb 28 all-dayJune and Jim Cleveland discover the joy of acting out original sitcom scenes from different decades to pass the time in Wheatland, Colorado. But when June hears a rumor that Wheatland women only get pregnant[...]Mar1Fri2019all-day Aesop A Be-Bop (for kids!) / The...Aesop A Be-Bop (for kids!) / The...Mar 1 all-dayA high-energy, adventure full of physical comedy, song and inventive story-telling that brings to life the timeless tales of Mr. Aesop. Aesop A Be-Bop Presented by The Millibo Art Theatre March 1st – March 10th,[...]