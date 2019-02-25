BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre) is seeking an actor for the role of Gaston in their upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast.



Gaston: The egotistical, ultra-masculine villain determined to marry Belle. He is manipulative yet charming and earnest. Tall and physically imposing.

Gender: male

Age: 30 to 40

Vocal range top: E4

Vocal range bottom: A2

Rehearsals begin April 6th, 2019.

Rehearsals run from 12noon to 5pm, Tuesdays thru Saturdays, and noon to midnight during tech week.

The show opens May 4th and runs thru September 21st, 2019

The role is PAID.

Please CALL the Producing Artistic Director – Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext 120 to set up an appointment.

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage website