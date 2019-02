Ugly: The ugly ducking and the main character of HONK! JR. Innocent, easily confused and very impressionable, Ugly doesn’t understand why it is wrong being different. However, his insecurities melt away as his character gradually changes from a gullible duckling to a wise swan, filled with self-esteem. He is the heart and soul of the show. He must be a strong singer and good actor.

Gender: male. Vocal range top: F5 Vocal range bottom: D4.

Ida: Ugly’s mom. Ida is extremely protective of her son and committed to his safety. She is sweet but feisty, and she knows how to handle her husband, Drake. After Ugly is lured away from the barnyard by the Cat, Ida is determined to find him. Ida and Ugly’s relationship is a key ingredient of the show. She is the one who teaches him that it is OK to be different. Ida sings several solos, and therefore she should have a strong soprano singing voice. Gender: female. Vocal range top: A5. Vocal range bottom: F4.

Drake: Ida’s husband. Drake is a sarcastic character. He is the stereotypical sitcom father – often shirking his parental duties. Drake finds Ugly quite repulsive and isn’t afraid to say it to anyone, including his wife. He should have good comic timing and a strong singing voice. Drake opens the show singing “A Poultry Tale.” Gender: male. Vocal range top: F5. Vocal range bottom: A3.

Maureen: A moorhen and Ida’s best friend. (Originally found on the moors, a moorhen is a hen that lives near the water.) Maureen genuinely loves Ida, but she can’t resist a bit of good gossip. To the little ducklings, she is the typical annoying and overly affectionate “aunt.” Maureen sings “The Joy of Motherhood” with Ida, so she should also be a strong singer. Gender: female. Vocal range top: C#5.

Vocal range bottom: G#4.

The Cat: The sly, cunning villain of the show. All of the other animals are deathly afraid of him. He is manipulative, cunning, witty and above all, HUNGRY. The Cat pretends to be Ugly’s friend so he can eat him. The actor playing this role (which could be played by a male or a female) should bring a sense of fun to the character and have a good sense of comic timing. He sings a few songs, but his character allows for many of the lyrics to be “talk-sung.” Improv skills are a plus. Gender: any. Vocal range top: Eb5.

Vocal range bottom: A3.

Greylag: A somewhat pompous goose and washed-up British military type, Greylag tends to over glorify his mundane activities (i.e. migrating South) to the level of military operation status. Only his wife, Dot, truly knows how to handle him. He sings a solo in “Wild Goose Chase.” Gender: male. Vocal range top: C5.

Vocal range bottom: A4.

Dot: A motherly type, she is genuinely concerned with helping Ugly find his mother. Dot doesn’t think that Greylag, her husband, is an entirely capable leader, but she kindly humors his “over the top” actions. She sings solo as well as with Greylag in “Wild Goose Chase.” Good singer. Gender: female.

Barnacles: The geese in Greylag’s “squad.” They join in singing “Wild Goose Chase.” Good singer.

Gender: any.

Snowy: The geese in Greylag’s “squad.” They join in singing “Wild Goose Chase.” Good singer.

Gender: any.

Pinkfoot: The geese in Greylag’s “squad.” They join in singing “Wild Goose Chase.” Good singer.

Gender: any.

The Bullfrog: A laid back, self confident frog with whom Ugly comes into contact in the second half of the show. The frog cheers Ugly up with his/her song, “Warts and All.” Optimistic and funny, he/she is a stand up comedian type of character will suited to someone with good improvisational sills and comic timing. This role can be played by a male or female. Vocal range top: F5. Vocal range bottom: A3.

Penny: The young, beautiful swan that Ugly saves from a tangled fishing net. She is able to see beyond Ugly’s looks and she loves him for who he is. She does not sing solo. Gender: female.

Father Swan: Penny’s family. They help to console Ida when she thinks her son has dies, and they offer to take Ugly with them when they migrate. They do not sing solos. Gender: male.

Mother Swan: Penny’s family. They help to console Ida when she thinks her son has dies, and they offer to take Ugly with them when they migrate. They do not sing solos. Gender: female.

Berwick: Penny’s family. They help to console Ida when she thinks her son has dies, and they offer to take Ugly with them when they migrate. They do not sing solos. Gender: any.

Grace: The most distinguished duck on the lake. Very aristocratic, she is considered the queen of the duck yard. All of the other animals look up to Grace and respect her. She, of course, is quite aware of this and is therefore a little bit haughty. Gender: female.

The Turkey: The headmaster of the ducklings’ school. The Turkey is a bit snobbish and joins in the fun of teasing Ugly. There is of course one word that send shivers down his spine – THANKSGIVING! The Turkey does not sing solo. Gender: male.

Henrietta: A hen and another of Maureen’s friends. Henrietta and Maureen gossip about the goings on in the duck yard. She takes great pleasure in making fun of Ugly. Henrietta does not sing solo. Gender: female.

Jay Bird: An investigative reporter. A very “in your face” bird, all she/he cares about is getting a good story. She/He is the typical TV news personality who one would find on a reality TV show like “America’s Most Wanted.” She/He reports a story about Ugly’s disappearance. Note: If this character is played by a female, the name can be changed to “Maggie Pie.” Gender: any.

The Farmer: The only humans in the show. They are never seen by the audience, only their voices are heard. These voices may be pre-recorded or said live from backstage during the show. Gender: any.

Boy: The only humans in the show. They are never seen by the audience, only their voices are heard. These voices may be pre-recorded or said live from backstage during the show. Gender: male.

Girl: The only humans in the show. They are never seen by the audience, only their voices are heard. These voices may be pre-recorded or said live from backstage during the show. Gender: female.

ENSEMBLE