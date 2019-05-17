Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Wizard of Oz / Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont – (April 19th – July 7th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019 / 0 Comment


The Wizard of Oz is the classic, beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. The show has been entertaining audiences for generations and includes the songs: “Over The Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road),” “The Jitterbug,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” and “If I Were King Of The Forest.”

The Wizard of Oz
by L. Frank Baum
Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg
Presented by Jesters Dinner Theatre

April 19th – July 7th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays – dinner at 6pm / show at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees – lunch at 12:30pm / show at 2pm
Box Office: 303-682-9980
Ticket Link

VENUE
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

Jesters Dinner Theatre website

updated 5-17-19


