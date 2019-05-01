Restaurant manager and shoe connoisseur Haley Walker is finally ready to re-enter the dating world. From the privacy of her bedroom, she relates a series of hilarious tales while preparing for, and recovering from, one dreadful date after another. Theresa Rebeck’s sweet and sharp comedy will be the hottest date night in town, and a triumphant night out for women of all ages!

Bad Dates

by Theresa Rebeck

Presented by The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Directed by Joe Cook-Levy

