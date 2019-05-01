Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Bad Dates / The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College in Colorado Springs – (April 26th – May 19th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Restaurant manager and shoe connoisseur Haley Walker is finally ready to re-enter the dating world. From the privacy of her bedroom, she relates a series of hilarious tales while preparing for, and recovering from, one dreadful date after another. Theresa Rebeck’s sweet and sharp comedy will be the hottest date night in town, and a triumphant night out for women of all ages!

Bad Dates
by Theresa Rebeck
Presented by The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Directed by Joe Cook-Levy

April 26th – May 19th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 719-634-5583
Recommended for ages 18+

VENUE
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
at Colorado College
in the Music Room
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company website


