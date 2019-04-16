Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Connecting the Body and the Voice / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (April 18th & 25th, and May 2nd, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Apr 2019


CONNECTING THE BODY AND THE VOICE
Actors often think of movement and vocal training separately, despite the fact that speaking is a physical act. With this course, you’ll explore how physical actor training strengthens and improves the ability to speak while ultimately allowing you to embody a character more successfully.
8 student minimum / 12 maximum.

WHEN ARE CLASSES
Instructor: Anne Penner
April 18th, April 25th, and May 2nd, 2019
Thursdays from 6:30 – 9:00pm

WHERE ARE CLASSES
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street
Denver, CO 80204

FEE
$165

