CONNECTING THE BODY AND THE VOICE

Actors often think of movement and vocal training separately, despite the fact that speaking is a physical act. With this course, you’ll explore how physical actor training strengthens and improves the ability to speak while ultimately allowing you to embody a character more successfully.

8 student minimum / 12 maximum.

WHEN ARE CLASSES

Instructor: Anne Penner

April 18th, April 25th, and May 2nd, 2019

Thursdays from 6:30 – 9:00pm

WHERE ARE CLASSES

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

FEE

$165

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE