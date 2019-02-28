The annual Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur, Colorado (held during the summer of 2019), is holding auditions for members of the royal court and villagers, street performers and musicians/singers. Open positions include, but aren’t limited to:

Prince, Royal Trumpeter, Royal Drummer, Kings Squire, Town Crier, Lord Canceler, Village Baker, Village Fishmonger, Periwinkle the Unicorn, Village Magician, and many more possibilities.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, April 7th, 2019 – Performers/Actors

Sunday, April 14th – Musicians and Singers auditions

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Larkspur Fire

2414 S. Spruce Mountain Road

Larkspur, CO 80118

CALLBACKS

None indicated

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

PREPARE for AUDITION

Actors: 1 minute comedic monologue. Be prepared to do a cold reading and some improv.

Musicians and Singers: please prepare a 2-3 minute period piece.

More information about auditions: Click Here

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES (performance venue is located in Larkspur, CO)

Rehearsals begin the weekend of May 11th, 2019 and will be held over the following five weekends with dress rehearsals on June 8th and 9th (no rehearsals over Memorial Day Weekend).

All performers must commit to all 8 Saturdays and Sundays from June 15th through August 4th, the rehearsals prior to opening day, and selected promotional events, including a July 4th parade in Monument, CO.

Performances are on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am – 6:3pm from June 15th – August 4th, 2019.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email your interest, headshot and resume to the casting director:

Eric Mindykowski at eric.mindykowski@gmail.com

ABOUT THE RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

The Village of Larkspurshire, England is excited to receive a visit from Good King Henry and his adoring wife Queen Anne. They are accompanied by many of the royal family and a host of Dukes, Duchesses, Counts, Countesses, along with foreign royalty and nobility. The Mayor of Larkspurshire has declared this to be a Festival Day to celebrate the arrival of the royals and their noble guests. He has all the villagers in an uproar preparing the festival and he has spared no expense to host nationwide entertainment, artisans, street performers and musicians.

The Renaissance Festival website