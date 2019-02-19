Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline to apply March 9th, 2019) – Senior Designer of Sound/Video – Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Feb 2019


The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is seeking a Senior Designer, Sound/Video.

DESCRIPTION
Independently design and install all audio and video requirements for all Performing Arts Department programming that requires high-level, technical knowledge of the live mixing of theatrical musical performances inclusive of orchestras, wireless microphones, audio monitors, personal monitor mixers and audience amplification.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor’s degree in audio or equivalent experience plus a minimum of three years of the live mixing of theatrical musical performances.; proficient in complex digital audio and video systems; fluent with Mac, PC and complex AV programs and technologies including but not limited to Qlab and MIDI systems; excellent trouble shooting and repair skills; advanced live mixing abilities including wireless microphones, monitor systems, band/orchestras, and effects; familiarity with paging/monitor systems, networking, Clear Com, and video systems/ projectors; strong written and verbal communications skills and excellent collaboration skills; general office skills, including general knowledge of Microsoft office.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
A Master’s Degree in Audio or related field; five plus years of professional live audio experience, experience as an A2 onstage audio assistant.

FULL JOB DESCRIPTION AND ONLINE APPLICATIONCLICK HERE
Application Deadline is March 9th, 2019

LOCATION
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
14 East Cache La Poudre St.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center website


