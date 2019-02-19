Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMar7Thu2019all-day 13: The Musical (Youth Performer...13: The Musical (Youth Performer...Mar 7 all-dayEvan Goldman is about to turn thirteen, and he can’t wait. His life seems full of possibilities — that is, until his parents get divorced, and he is forced to move with his mom from[...]all-day Information for Foreigners / Red...Information for Foreigners / Red...Mar 7 all-dayDuring a period of turmoil and dissatisfaction in the 1970s, Argentina experienced a series of abuse of human rights and a lot of people disappeared. The play presents several examples of how authority can spin[...]Mar8Fri2019all-day Ben and the Magic Paintbrush / T...Ben and the Magic Paintbrush / T...Mar 8 all-dayMegan and Ben are orphaned siblings alone in the world. She earns pennies as a human statue – painted silver – while her little brother draws marvelous portraits with only a stubby pencil. One fateful[...]all-day Every Brilliant Thing / Vintage ...Every Brilliant Thing / Vintage ...Mar 8 all-dayHeart-wrenching, hilarious, and filled to the brim with joy, Every Brilliant Thing is a hysterical and moving exploration of the lengths we will go for those we love. When your mother is in the hospital[...]all-day The Happiest Place on Earth / Th...The Happiest Place on Earth / Th...Mar 8 all-dayOne actress plays all the roles in this heartwarming play that takes us to the magical kingdom and one family’s reckoning with life after the death of their beloved father and husband. Now, more than[...]