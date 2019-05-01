Boulder’s Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) closes its 13th season with the ambitious, imaginative story of a young man on a great adventure. Fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone has an extraordinary mind, but is less well equipped to deal with the challenges of everyday life. When falsely accused of killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to find the true culprit. His journey across London leads to an earth-shattering discovery that will change his life forever. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, and featuring a cast of ten in over thirty roles, BETC will take on its largest production challenge yet in bringing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to Boulder.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon

Presented by Boulder’s Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Directed by Stephen Weitz

April 27th – May 18th, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

PREVIEWS: April 25th and 26th at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-444-7328

Ticket Link

Contains mature language and content.

VENUE

Dairy Arts Center

in the Grace Gamm Theatre

2590 Walnut Street (26th & Walnut)

Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website