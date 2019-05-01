Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time / Boulder’s Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) – (April 27th – May 19th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Boulder’s Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) closes its 13th season with the ambitious, imaginative story of a young man on a great adventure. Fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone has an extraordinary mind, but is less well equipped to deal with the challenges of everyday life. When falsely accused of killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to find the true culprit. His journey across London leads to an earth-shattering discovery that will change his life forever. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, and featuring a cast of ten in over thirty roles, BETC will take on its largest production challenge yet in bringing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to Boulder.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon
Presented by Boulder’s Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)
Directed by Stephen Weitz

April 27th – May 18th, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
PREVIEWS: April 25th and 26th at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-444-7328
Contains mature language and content.

VENUE
Dairy Arts Center
in the Grace Gamm Theatre
2590 Walnut Street (26th & Walnut)
Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website


