Plays in Progress is a program produced by the Athena Project that fosters new works by women playwrights. This year’s shows were selected from over 250 plays that were submitted from across the country. Plays will be presented in several formats including a table read, a concert reading, and workshops. The selected women playwrights collaborate with directors, dramaturgs and actors, to bring brand new works to the public. Join the Athena Project to see plays at all levels of development and to give playwrights invaluable feedback at the end of each workshop production.

PRODUCTIONS INCLUDE

Rat by Lans Traverse

A Driving Beat by Jordan Ramirez Puckett

Teach by Donna Hoke

Endurance of Light by Amanda Petefish-Schrag

Mynx and Savage by Rebecca Gorman O’Neill

PERFORMANCES

Saturday, June 1st, 2019

12noon Rat by Lans Traverse (Table Reading)

3:30pm A Driving Beat by Jordan Ramirez Puckett (Concert Reading)

6:00pm Artist Mixer

7:30pm Endurance of Light by Amanda Petefish-Schrag (Workshop Production)

Sunday, June 2nd, 2019

2:00pm Mynx & Savage by Rebecca Gorman O’Neill (Concert Reading)

5:30pm Artist Mixer

7:30pm Teach by Donna Hoke (Workshop Production)

VENUE

Aurora Fox Arts Center

in the Black Box Studio

9900 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

For information about the Plays in Progress program – CLICK HERE

Athena Project website

posted 3-2-19

updated 5-19-19