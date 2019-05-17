Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Sister Act / Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake – (June 7th – August 24th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019


When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Sister Act
Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner
Additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Glenn Slater
Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture “Sister Act” written by Joseph Howard
Presented by Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Directed by Jeff Duke

June 7th – August 24th, 2019
Performances:
Friday and Saturday, 6/7 and 6/8 at 8pm
Thursday and Saturday, 6/20 at 7:30pm, 6/22 at 8pm
Monday, 6/24 at 6pm
Thursday, 6/27 at 7:30pm
Tuesday, 7/2 at 7:30pm
Saturday and Monday, 7/6 at 8pm, 7/8 at 6pm
Thursday, 7/11 at 7:30pm
Tuesday, 7/16 at 7:30pm
Wednesday, 7/24 at 7:30pm
Saturday and Monday, 7/27 at 8pm, 7/29 at 6pm
Friday, 8/2 at 8pm
Wednesday and Friday, 8/7 at 7:30pm, 8/9 at 8pm
Monday and Thursday, 8/12 at 6pm, 8/15 at 7:30pm
Wednesday and Saturday, 8/21 at 7:30pm, 8/24 at 8pm
Box Office: 970-627-3421
Ticket Link

VENUE
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
800 Grand Avenue
Grand Lake, CO 80447

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website


