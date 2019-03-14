SHORT FILM PROJECT DESCRIPTION

A short scene from William Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

Produced by Filmworks Production, est. 1989

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, April 1st, 2019

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Pauline Robinson Library

5575 E. 33rd Avenue

Denver, CO 80207

CALLBACKS

None

ROLES

Two young African American boys; one is 13 years old and the other is 17 years old.

White Lady, age range, 18 -25 years old. Actress auditioning should have some knowledge or experience with the William Shakespeare character, Desdemona.

SCHEDULE FOR PRODUCTION

Plan to shoot for 1 day.

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and good attitude

Prepare: 1 monologue

TO SET UP AN AUDITION TIME

Email: Davon Johnson at dfilms@hotmail.com

QUESTIONS?

720-422-0144

dfilms@hotmail.com

Filmworks Productions, est. 1989 website