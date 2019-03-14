Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(April 1st, 2019) – Short Film / Filmworks Production, est. 1989

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Mar 2019 / 0 Comment


SHORT FILM PROJECT DESCRIPTION
A short scene from William Shakespeare’s “Othello.”
Produced by Filmworks Production, est. 1989

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, April 1st, 2019

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Pauline Robinson Library
5575 E. 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80207

CALLBACKS
None

ROLES
Two young African American boys; one is 13 years old and the other is 17 years old.
White Lady, age range, 18 -25 years old. Actress auditioning should have some knowledge or experience with the William Shakespeare character, Desdemona.

SCHEDULE FOR PRODUCTION
Plan to shoot for 1 day.

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and good attitude
Prepare: 1 monologue

TO SET UP AN AUDITION TIME
Email: Davon Johnson at dfilms@hotmail.com

QUESTIONS?
720-422-0144
dfilms@hotmail.com

Filmworks Productions, est. 1989 website


