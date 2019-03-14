Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMar15Fri2019all-day 1984 / Benchmark Theatre1984 / Benchmark TheatreMar 15 all-dayGeorge Orwell’s ultimate dystopian novel continues to resonate throughout the world. Called “complex, harrowing and ingenious” upon its debut, the multi-award winning Broadway production of this adaptation rocked audiences with its fearlessness and sheer brutality.[...]all-day Anatomy of Gray / Longmont Theat...Anatomy of Gray / Longmont Theat...Mar 15 all-dayGray, Indiana is forever changed when a teenage girl prays for a miracle after the tragic death of her father — the end of suffering. But miracles work in strange ways — a tornado hits[...]all-day Local Lab 2019 New Play Festival...Local Lab 2019 New Play Festival...Mar 15 all-dayShows at the Local Lab 2019 New Play Festival Presented by Local Theater Company Orange Crush by Daniel Goldstein Directed by Pesha Rudnick Discount Ghost Stories – Book, Music and Original Lyrics by Alexander Sage[...]all-day Silent Sky / Evergreen Players i...Silent Sky / Evergreen Players i...Mar 15 all-dayWhen Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the[...]all-day Sin Street Social Club / Arvada ...Sin Street Social Club / Arvada ...Mar 15 all-dayThis flirty, fun, feminist comedy is a bold new take on Aphra Behn’s restoration classic, “The Rover” adapted by Denver playwright, Jessica Austgen. Helen, a novice nun, and Florie Mae, her nightclub singing sister, have[...]