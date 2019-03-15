Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Seeks Play Submissions for their Front Range Playwrights’ Showcase in 2019!

Colorado playwrights are encouraged to submit their short plays by June 7, 2019.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Scripts for one-act plays of 15 – 40 minutes in performance.

No musicals or full-length plays will be considered.

Only one (1) submission per playwright.

Playwrights must be from the state of Colorado. (Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for those living in towns that immediately border state lines.)

Scripts must include a cast list with brief character descriptions and short summary of the play.

Preferred method of submission is electronic in either Word or PDF format.

If you wish to submit by USPS, 1 copy of your script must be submitted in standard manuscript format and bound, not stapled, with card stock cover. Copies will not be returned.

Please include a cover letter with title of play, resume and ALL contact information for playwright: address, phone and email address.

A short playwright bio or resume should be included.

Please send scripts either via email to juseregan@centurylink.net (preferred) or mail to CCTL Showcase, Attn: Play Reading Committee at P.O. Box 791, Louisville, CO 80027.

Deadline for submissions is June 7, 2019. Finalists will be notified by July 15, 2019.

Submissions may have been performed as staged readings or educational projects, but scripts that have been professionally published or performed for a paying audience will not be considered.

All scripts submitted will be read, reviewed and scored by the members of the Play Reading Committee. Three or four finalists (depending on the performance time of the selected pieces) will be chosen for a reader’s theater presentation at the Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Front Range Playwrights’ Showcase on Friday, August 23, 2019. The entries will be adjudicated by a distinguished panel of judges.

All selected finalists will be presented as fully realized productions at Coal Creek Theater’s Evening of One Acts in 2020.