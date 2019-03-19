Announcing auditions for Young Frankenstein, the Musical. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronkensteen”) inherits a castle in Transylvania containing Igor, Inga and Frau Blucher. After discovering the secret entrance to his grandfather’s laboratory, Frederick decides to carry on the family experiments and creates a monster of his own. Songs include: “Putting on the Ritz,” “The Transylvania Mania,” and “Join the Family Business.”

Young Frankenstein, the Musical

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Presented by the Porchlight Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Open Call – no need to signup

Sunday, March 24th, 2019 from 6:30 – 8pm

Tuesday, March 26th from 6:30 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Alpine Bank (meeting room downstairs)

205 E. Chambers Avenue

Eagle, CO 81631

CALLBACKS

None indicated

COMPENSATION

NON – paid roles

ROLES

Principal and Ensemble roles available.

PREPARE

One short song.

Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

QUESTIONS?

Email: Ann Olin, President at ann.olin.porchlightplayers@gmail.com

PERFORMANCES

August 16th – 18th, 2019

Friday and Saturday at 7pm

Sunday matinee at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461

Porchlight Players website