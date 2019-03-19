Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(March 24th and 26th, 2019) – Young Frankenstein, the Musical / Porchlight Players in Eagle

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Mar 2019


Announcing auditions for Young Frankenstein, the Musical. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronkensteen”) inherits a castle in Transylvania containing Igor, Inga and Frau Blucher. After discovering the secret entrance to his grandfather’s laboratory, Frederick decides to carry on the family experiments and creates a monster of his own. Songs include: “Putting on the Ritz,” “The Transylvania Mania,” and “Join the Family Business.”

Young Frankenstein, the Musical
Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan
Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks
Presented by the Porchlight Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Open Call – no need to signup
Sunday, March 24th, 2019 from 6:30 – 8pm
Tuesday, March 26th from 6:30 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Alpine Bank (meeting room downstairs)
205 E. Chambers Avenue
Eagle, CO 81631

CALLBACKS
None indicated

COMPENSATION
NON – paid roles

ROLES
Principal and Ensemble roles available.

PREPARE
One short song.
Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

QUESTIONS?
Email: Ann Olin, President at ann.olin.porchlightplayers@gmail.com

PERFORMANCES
August 16th – 18th, 2019
Friday and Saturday at 7pm
Sunday matinee at 2pm
PERFORMANCE VENUE
Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461

Porchlight Players website


