(deadline for video submissions March 29th, 2019) – Role of Sonny (15 years of age) for IN THE HEIGHTS Movie / Warner Brothers

Posted 21 Mar 2019


Telsey + Company (casting company) has posted a national casting search for the lead role of SONNY in the upcoming Warner Brothers film IN THE HEIGHTS. Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes and directed by Jon M. Chu.
Rehearsals begin April 2019 in NYC. The film will shoot in New York City early Summer 2019. They are open to actors based anywhere in the U.S.
 
ROLE DESCRIPTION
SONNY – to play Latino, Male, 15 – Completely streetwise, part political genius and part goofball who wants to play video games. He makes everyone laugh and you just want to pinch his cheek. Usnavi’s cousin. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal. MUST SING AND DANCE WELL.

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED – SEE FORM AT THIS LINKCLICK HERE
(The link also includes more information.)
Deadline for submissions – March 29th, 2019
(though on the form it says the deadline is March 22nd in one place, and March 29th in another).

Posted 3-21-19

 
 

