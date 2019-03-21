BOX OFFICE STAFF

The Colorado Chautauqua Association is seeking Box Office Staff to assist with its seasonal box office needs. This is a part-time, seasonal, non-exempt position requiring handling box office activities such as ticket sales, phone inquiries, and night-of-show customer service in an often fast-paced environment. Evening and weekend work is required in meeting position responsibilities.

Provide excellent customer service to Chautauqua and Colorado Music Festival patrons

Effectively problem solve when issues or challenges arise in a positive manner

Handle customer inquiries and ticket orders by phone and in person at ticket kiosk while dealing with heavy volumes of phone calls and long lines at times

Reconcile all daily cash transactions and credit card receipts and securely deposit into safe at the end of each shift

Minimum 1-2 year previous experience in box office ticketing, events, or customer service. Box office experience preferred

Experience with ticketing software, Audience View software preferred

View the complete job description – CLICK HERE

TO APPLY: send cover letter and resume to garrett.peters@chautauqua.com





EVENT STAFF

The Colorado Chautauqua Association public events department is seeking Event Staff to assist with summer event needs. This is a part-time, seasonal, non-exempt position having responsibility for creating a positive and safe guest service experience, scanning tickets, as well as ensuring the general upkeep, cleanliness, and security of the Auditorium, Community House and surrounding areas. Evening and weekend work is required in meeting position responsibilities. For emergency and inclement weather reporting purposes this position is essential.

Provide excellent customer service to Chautauqua patrons

Scan patrons tickets to ensure valid entrance into the venue

Assist in the setup and breakdown of event

Assist with shuttle, parking and traffic flow operations as needed

Be knowledgeable and field questions about the Colorado Chautauqua Association including history, programming, shuttle services, and other Chautauqua departments

To view the complete job description – CLICK HERE

TO APPLY: send cover letter and resume to rhiannon.snyder@chautauqua.com

PARKING STAFF

The Colorado Chautauqua Association public events department is seeking Parking Staff to assist with summer event needs. This is a part-time, seasonal, non-exempt position having responsibility for monitoring Chautauqua parking and traffic flow for guests, artist, staff and volunteers on high volume days for CCA and Colorado Music Festival events. Evening and weekend work is required in meeting position responsibilities. This position requires the candidate have a valid driver’s license. For emergency and inclement weather reporting purposes this position is essential.

Responsible for strategically setting and striking cones, signs and barriers for implementation of the approved traffic control plan

Ensure drivers comply with traffic and parking procedures

Uphold all traffic marshal duties to meet and greet incoming vehicles and guests to communicate parking procedures and convey shuttle information

Assist with ADA parking and transportation requests

Adhere to all procedures as outlined in CCA’s parking plan with the City of Boulder

View the complete job description – CLICK HERE

TO APPLY: send cover letter and resume to rhiannon.snyder@chautauqua.com

VENUE

The Colorado Chautauqua (National Historic Landmark)

900 Baseline Road

Boulder, CO 80302

