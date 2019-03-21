Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMar21Thu2019all-day Boulevard of Broken Dreams / Mag...Boulevard of Broken Dreams / Mag...Mar 21 all-dayBoulevard of Broken Dreams, an original music revue, follows the life of a girl who grows up in a small town raised only by her dad. The factory in town dominates everything yet she yearns[...]all-day My Fair Lady / Midtown Arts Cent...My Fair Lady / Midtown Arts Cent...Mar 21 all-dayHailed by The New York Times as ‘one of the best musicals of the century”, the classic score features “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “The Rain in Spain”, “Wouldn’t it Be Loverly” and “On[...]Mar22Fri2019all-day A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Youth...A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Youth...Mar 22 all-dayHermia is in love with Lysander, but she is betrothed to Demetrius. The King and Queen of the fairies are quarreling. Artisans clumsily prepare a play to present at a royal wedding. The sprite Puck[...]all-day Call Me Mrs. Evers / Theatrix USACall Me Mrs. Evers / Theatrix USAMar 22 all-dayCall Me Mrs. Evers is a play that chronicles the life of civil, women and human rights leader Myrlie Evers. The show opens at the moment Mrs. Evers husband, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, is[...]all-day Crazy for You / Performance Now ...Crazy for You / Performance Now ...Mar 22 all-dayCrazy for You is a truly delightful homage to the beloved, optimistic musicals of the 1930s: a world of showgirls and cowboys in which a city boy and a country girl reconcile their differences, fall[...]