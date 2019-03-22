Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMar23Sat2019all-day Red / Bas Bleu Theatre in Fort C...Red / Bas Bleu Theatre in Fort C...Mar 23 all-dayMaster abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow,[...]Mar27Wed2019all-day Hello, Dolly! (Broadway Tour) / ...Hello, Dolly! (Broadway Tour) / ...Mar 27 all-dayTony Award®-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in Hello, Dolly!– the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue)[...]Mar28Thu2019all-day Borscht Belted with Warren Epste...Borscht Belted with Warren Epste...Mar 28 all-day“For comedians, the Catskills were an institute of humor. Comedy university. If Vaudeville was junior high, the Borscht Belt was post graduate. A professor friend once told me that she believed the Catskills was born[...]all-day Other Desert Cities / Cherry Cre...Other Desert Cities / Cherry Cre...Mar 28 all-dayBrooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a[...]Mar29Fri2019all-day Hands on a Hardbody / The Fine A...Hands on a Hardbody / The Fine A...Mar 29 all-dayInspired by true events, and infused with a “fresh roots rock vibe,” this is the hilarious, hard-fought contest where only one winner can drive away with the American Dream. 10 contestants, 4 days, 1 truck.[...]