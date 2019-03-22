Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Stage Managers / Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (SCRT) in Trinidad, Colorado

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Mar 2019 / 0 Comment


Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre (SCRT) seeks 2 professional (non-union) stage managers to oversee the two month, three show summer repertory season on location in Trinidad, CO.
The summer season includes:
Grounded by George Brant, The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, and The 39 Steps adapted by Patrick Barlow.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Stage Managers should have significant experience running rehearsals, organizing casts, and maintaining productions. Must be able to temporarily relocate to Trinidad (housing provided) for rehearsals (time and days off will increase and become more flexible once shows are in performance).

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Previous experience in a repertory theatre environment is a benefit.

JOB DUTIES
TWO stage managers will be employed to oversee three productions; each stage manager solely overseeing
one show, with the two working in tandem on the third.
Standard stage management duties should be expected.

COMPENSATION
Temporary Job is PAID
Non-union position.

SEASON SCHEDULE
June 18th – August 18th, 2019

TO APPLY
Email: Artistic Director, Eli Carpenter at eli.k.carpenter@gmail.com

ABOUT SOUTHERN COLORADO REPERTORY THEATRE (SCRT)
Heading into its 17th season, the SCRT is the region’s crown-jewel for performing arts. Each summer the SCRT brings a company of actors, designers, and directors to Trinidad for the repertory company. In 2013, Trinidad became a Certified Colorado Creative District and is now the demonstration project for Colorado’s Space to Create program, fueling a surge in downtown historic building renovations and creative enterprise. With a rich history in the arts and creative achievement, Trinidad’s downtown Creative District is a focal point of tourism and continued economic growth.

Note: Trinidad is 199 miles south of Denver – approximately a 3 hour and 11 minute drive.

VENUE
SCRT
131 W. Main Street
Trinidad, CO 81082

SCRT website

Posted 3-22-19

 

 


