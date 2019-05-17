Chess, a complex rock opera, has been seen around the world. This highly acclaimed musical develops the ancient and distinguished game of chess into a metaphor for romantic rivalries that form a love triangle between the loutish American chess star, the earnest Russian champion, and the Hungarian-American female chess second who is torn between them. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies are manipulated by the pulse of this rock music. The musical score is by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of Abba fame with lyrics by Tim Rice, who also is the show’s writer. Rice is known for his work with Andrew Lloyd Webber on “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Evita.” Audiences will recognize the duet of “I Know Him So Well” and the all-familiar song, “One Night in Bangkok.”

Chess

Book by Tim Rice

Music by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Presented by Longmont Theatre Company

Directed by Pat Payne

Musical Direction by Tanya Jean Daugherty

May 3rd – 18th, 2019

Performances:

Friday and Saturday May 3rd and 4th at 7:30pm

Friday and Saturday, May 10th and 11th at 7:30pm

Friday and Saturday, May 17th and 18th at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees, May 5th and 12th at 2:00pm

Box Office: 303-772-5200

Ticket Link

VENUE

Longmont Performing Arts Center

513 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

Longmont Theatre Company website

Posted 3-24-19

Updated 5-17-19