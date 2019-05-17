Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Chess / Longmont Theatre Company – (May 3rd – 18th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2019 / 0 Comment


Chess, a complex rock opera, has been seen around the world. This highly acclaimed musical develops the ancient and distinguished game of chess into a metaphor for romantic rivalries that form a love triangle between the loutish American chess star, the earnest Russian champion, and the Hungarian-American female chess second who is torn between them. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies are manipulated by the pulse of this rock music. The musical score is by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of Abba fame with lyrics by Tim Rice, who also is the show’s writer. Rice is known for his work with Andrew Lloyd Webber on “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Evita.” Audiences will recognize the duet of “I Know Him So Well” and the all-familiar song, “One Night in Bangkok.”

Chess
Book by Tim Rice
Music by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus
Lyrics by Tim Rice
Presented by Longmont Theatre Company
Directed by Pat Payne
Musical Direction by Tanya Jean Daugherty

May 3rd – 18th, 2019
Performances:
Friday and Saturday May 3rd and 4th at 7:30pm
Friday and Saturday, May 10th and 11th at 7:30pm
Friday and Saturday, May 17th and 18th at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees, May 5th and 12th at 2:00pm
Box Office: 303-772-5200
Ticket Link

VENUE
Longmont Performing Arts Center
513 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

Longmont Theatre Company website

Posted 3-24-19
Updated 5-17-19


