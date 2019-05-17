P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart. Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart’s rousing score includes “There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute,” “Join the Circus,” “The Colors of My Life,” and “Come Follow The Band.”

Barnum

Book by Mark Bramble

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by Michael Stewart

Presented by The Fine Arts Theatre Company at Colorado College

Directed by Scott RC Levy

Music Direction by Jerry McCauley

Choreography by Nathan Halvorson

Starring: Gil Brady, Jennifer DeDominici, Nick Ortiz, Elizabeth Doyle, Betty Hart, Mark Snyder, Tracy Taylor, Thomas Voss, Mark Autry, Nels Jacobson, Abby Noble, Jessye King, and Mark Alpert

Circus Artists: Kyle Cox, Emily Wegert, Mandy Cervera, and David Hale