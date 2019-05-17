Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Barnum / The Fine Arts Theatre Company at Colorado College in Colorado Springs – (May 23rd – June 16th, 2019)

P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the 19th century’s greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a colorful, dynamic spectacle with heart. Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart’s rousing score includes “There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute,” “Join the Circus,” “The Colors of My Life,” and “Come Follow The Band.”

Barnum
Book by Mark Bramble
Music by Cy Coleman
Lyrics by Michael Stewart
Presented by The Fine Arts Theatre Company at Colorado College
Directed by Scott RC Levy
Music Direction by Jerry McCauley
Choreography by Nathan Halvorson
Starring: Gil Brady, Jennifer DeDominici, Nick Ortiz, Elizabeth Doyle, Betty Hart, Mark Snyder, Tracy Taylor, Thomas Voss, Mark Autry, Nels Jacobson, Abby Noble, Jessye King, and Mark Alpert
Circus Artists: Kyle Cox, Emily Wegert, Mandy Cervera, and David Hale

May 23rd – June 16th, 2019
Performances:
Wednesdays at 7pm
Thursdays, Fridays at 7:30pm
Saturdays at 5 or 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 719-634-5583
Ticket Link
Recommended for ages 8+ (children under 4 not permitted)

VENUE
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
at Colorado College
Mainstage Sagaji Theatre
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company website

updated 5-17-19


