Sister Act / Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton – (May 17th – June 16th, 2019)

Based on the 1992 hit film, Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy smash that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. Featuring original music by Tony/Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Sister Act
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Glenn Slater
Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner
Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane
Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, written by Joseph Howard
Presented by Town Hall Arts Center
Directed by Bob Wells
Music Director – Donna Kolpan Debreceni
Choreographer – Kelly Kates
Starring: Sheryl Renee as Delores, Maggie Lamb as Mother Superior, and Bella Hathorn as Sister Mary Robert

May 17th – June 16th, 2019
Performances:
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday matinee on June 1st at 2pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Sunday, June 2nd and June 16th extra showing at 6:30pm
Box Office: 303-794-2787 x. 5
Ticket Link

VENUE
Town Hall Arts Center
2450 West Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Arts Center website

posted 4-1-19


