A British comedic drama full of humor, heart, and a touch of poignant nostalgia, that reminds audiences to embrace and love their relatives, no matter how crazy they may be. The Memory of Water is set in the small seaside town of Tyneside in England, where three estranged sisters gather at their childhood home on the eve of their mother’s funeral. Catherine, the youngest, is a bit drug-addled; Mary, the middle daughter, has become a prim and proper doctor; and Teresa, the eldest and a bit neurotic, is the owner of an herbal supplement store and their mother’s former caregiver. Weed-induced hilarity and alcohol-induced bickering ensue when Mary’s boyfriend Mike, a married doctor and television celebrity, and Frank, Teresa’s husband and business partner, join the action. The three women, each haunted by their own demons, come together after years of separation.

The Memory of Water

by Shelagh Stephenson

Presented by the Theater Company of Lafayette

Directed by Paul Wells

May 3rd – 18th, 2019

