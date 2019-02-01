Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Memory of Water / Theater Company of Lafayette – (May 3rd – 18th, 2019)

A British comedic drama full of humor, heart, and a touch of poignant nostalgia, that reminds audiences to embrace and love their relatives, no matter how crazy they may be. The Memory of Water is set in the small seaside town of Tyneside in England, where three estranged sisters gather at their childhood home on the eve of their mother’s funeral. Catherine, the youngest, is a bit drug-addled; Mary, the middle daughter, has become a prim and proper doctor; and Teresa, the eldest and a bit neurotic, is the owner of an herbal supplement store and their mother’s former caregiver. Weed-induced hilarity and alcohol-induced bickering ensue when Mary’s boyfriend Mike, a married doctor and television celebrity, and Frank, Teresa’s husband and business partner, join the action. The three women, each haunted by their own demons, come together after years of separation.

The Memory of Water
by Shelagh Stephenson
Presented by the Theater Company of Lafayette
Directed by Paul Wells

May 3rd – 18th, 2019
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Thursday, May 9th – Name your own price
Sunday matinees on May 4th and 12th at 2pm
Box Office: 1-800-838-3006
Ticket Link

VENUE
Mary Miller Theater
300 East Simpson Street
Lafayette, CO 80026

Theater Company of Lafayette website

posted 4-2-19


