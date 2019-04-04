The Colorado Theatre Guild is pleased to announce the First Annual Denver Fringe Festival.

The festival will run from September 20th -29th, 2019 in various venues in the RiNo and LoDo neighborhoods.

The Denver Fringe Festival is a non-profit project of the Colorado Theatre Guild designed to bring together the most innovative performance artists in this state with audiences that are hungry for a new kind of theatrical experience.

The Festival will provide opportunities for Colorado-based producers, artists, presenters, venues, and businesses to promote their vision, connect with audiences, and elevate the profile of the Colorado performing arts community.

Want to get involved?

1. Volunteers of all talents and interests are welcome.

2. Venues in RiNo and LoDo may apply to host performances.

3. Donations are always welcome!

