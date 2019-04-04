The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has created the position of Executive Director of Equity and Organization Culture and seeks to recruit a talented and highly experienced individual to provide the inspiration and leadership of the organization’s efforts to become a more equitable and inclusive organization.

The core values of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) reflect a strong commitment to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion. In order to provide high quality, culturally competent care to patrons and guests, it is of the highest importance that its team members, leadership composition, Board of Trustees, operations, performances, audience engagement, and all aspects of the Denver Center’s presence offer an environment that celebrates diversity and embraces inclusion.

Team members, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, language, abilities, socioeconomic status, geographic region or other defining characteristics are welcome and valued.

TO APPLY

Qualified individuals should submit their resumes and supporting materials to:

ed-dcpa@zrgpartners.com or CLICK HERE

posted 4-4-19