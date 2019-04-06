Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



NOW HIRING (April 2019) – Male Character Actors / Wands and Wishes Occasions

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


Wands and Wishes Occasion are now hiring male character actors for character entertainment at schools, corporate and special events.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
On-going / part-time employment

REQUIREMENTS

  • Experience working with children
  • Must be 18+ years of age
  • Musical Theater or Acting experience
  • Reliable transportation
  • No visible tattoos
  • Background check required

TO SET UP AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

  1. Record yourself singing and email it to info@wandsandwishesoccasions.com
  2. Please tell us your name before you begin and then record your vocals
  3. Fill out the audition form found at the link above and they will contact you if there is a role you could be right for.

QUESTIONS?
720-612-4363
info@wandsandwishesoccasions.com

LOCATION
2208 Kearney Street
Denver, CO 80207

Wands and Wishes website

posted 4-6-19


