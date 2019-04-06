Wands and Wishes Occasion are now hiring male character actors for character entertainment at schools, corporate and special events.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

On-going / part-time employment

REQUIREMENTS

Experience working with children

Must be 18+ years of age

Musical Theater or Acting experience

Reliable transportation

No visible tattoos

Background check required

TO SET UP AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

Record yourself singing and email it to info@wandsandwishesoccasions.com Please tell us your name before you begin and then record your vocals Fill out the audition form found at the link above and they will contact you if there is a role you could be right for.

QUESTIONS?

720-612-4363

info@wandsandwishesoccasions.com

LOCATION

2208 Kearney Street

Denver, CO 80207

Wands and Wishes website

posted 4-6-19