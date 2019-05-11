THE STORY

As told by a traveling troupe of actors led by the cunning and charming Leading Player, Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own “corner of the sky.” Pippin returns from university certain that he will find a fulfilling purpose in life. As encouraged by the Leading Player, Pippin dabbles in bloody battle, licentious and lusty entanglements, and savvy political maneuvers, only to discover that true happiness is more complicated than he thought. With infectious tunes by Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises.

Pippin

Music and Lyrics by Steven Schwartz

Book by Roger Hirson

Presented by Theater Company of Lafayette

Directed by Heather Frost

Music Direction by Victor Walters

Choreography by Lena Murphy

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 from 7 – 9:30pm

Saturday, May 18th from 10am – 12:30pm and 1pm – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Mary Miller Theater

300 E. Simpson Street

Lafayette, CO 80516

CALLBACKS (by invitation only)

Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 3:30 – 6:30pm

Auditioneers will be required to stay for the full session.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID – modest stipend

No Equity contracts available

ROLES

You must be 18 to audition for all roles except for the role of Theo.

The supporting role of THE LEADING PLAYER has already been cast.

The Troupe (Ensemble): This show will be directed as a troupe. Troupe members are as important in the story telling as the lead role. Looking for 5-10 additional strong performers of all ages 18 or older, sizes, backgrounds, genders, etc…. – Must be able to sing and move. The show will be choreographed with Fosse as the inspiration. Actors with magic, acrobatic or busker skills a plus. Please be ready to demonstrate skill.

Pippin: Male. Character age 18 – 25. Male. Vocal Range G2 – Ab4. Lead role.

Charles: Character age 50+. Male. Vocal Range g2 – E4.

Lewis: Male. Character age 20s/30s. Pippin’s half-brother. Non-solo role. Non-singers may audition for the role of Lewis.

Fastrada: Female. Character age 40+. Vocal range A3 – F5.

Berthe: Female. Character age 60+. Vocal range E3-C5.

Catherine: Female. Character age 20s/30s.Vocal range F#3 – Db5.

Theo: Male. Character age 6 – 10. Sings a verse from “Corner of the Sky”.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: sheet music in a binder if more than 2 pages. An accompanist will be provided. No a cappella accepted.

Headshot, Resume and List of Conflicts (August 5th – October 16th, 2019). Wear comfortable clothes for dance/movement.

Prepare: 16-32 bars of an upbeat song from any comparable musical theatre work. One 2 minute monologue (no longer than 2 minutes) – comedic monologue preferred.

Actors auditioning for the role of Theo may choose to tell a joke or funny story in place of the monologue.

IN ADVANCE: please email resume and headshot prior to auditions to tclheatherf@gmail.com

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to your audition time slot in order to fill out an audition form.

Please plan to stay for the length of your audition session.

REHEARSALS

Begin mid-August and tentatively scheduled to run weekday evenings (Monday – Thursday) from 7 – 10pm and some weekend days depending on cast conflicts.

Everyone is required to be available for tech beginning Thursday, October 10th.

QUESTIONS?

TCLheatherf@gmail.com

PERFORMANCES

October 17th – November 9th, 2019

Curtain at 7:30pm except Sunday performances which are afternoon matinees

Thursday, October 17th – Preview Night, Friday, October 18th – Opening Night, Saturday, October 19th,

Sunday, October 20th – matinee, Wednesday, October 23rd – Industry night, Friday, October 25th,

Saturday, October 26th, Sunday, October 27th – matinee, Friday, November 1st, Saturday, November 2nd,

Sunday, November 3rd – matinee, Thursday, November 7th, Friday, November 8th,

Saturday, November 9th – matinee and Saturday, November 9th – evening

VENUE

Mary Miller Theater

300 E. Simpson St.

Lafayette, CO 80516

Theater of Lafayette website

posted on 4-7-19

updated 5-11-19