Master Class taught by Betsy Wolfe (Actress from Broadway) / DivaBee Productions – (April 27th, 2019)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Apr 2019


Straight from her Broadway roles in Waitress, The Last Five Years, Falsettos, and more… Betsy Wolfe will be here in Colorado for ONE DAY on Saturday, April 27th, 2019!
This Master Class will be held at The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse from 10am – 1pm.
4747 Marketplace Dr, Johnstown, CO 80534
Registration is $250/person (on-stage participants), there are only 14 seats available, and you’ll get one-on-one time with her, working on 32 bars of your song choice! All tickets include a full 3-hour class and a photo opp after class.
Register by clicking HERE

Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, she played Cordelia in the Broadway revival of Falsettos directed by James Lapine, which recently aired on PBS. Betsy’s other Broadway credits include Ellen in the 2014 production of Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
Betsy is currently mini-touring with her one woman show ALL BETS ARE OFF and primarily lives in New York with her husband. She is so very proud to have created and co-founded the program Broadway Evolved, which has revolutionized the summer camp for both theatre students and educators alike.


