Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsApr7Sun2019all-day Introduction to Intimacy with Th...Introduction to Intimacy with Th...Apr 7 all-dayDo you have questions regarding staging or performing intimacy? Rocky Mountain Artists’ Safety Alliance is here to help. Chelsea Pace, Co-founder of Theatrical Intimacy Education will lead a three-hour intimacy coordination workshop for actors, educators,[...]Apr8Mon2019all-day Fractured Moonlight / And Toto T...Fractured Moonlight / And Toto T...Apr 8 all-dayA work-shopped staged reading. “A former war reporter shows up unexpectedly at the coastal Florida home of his ex-wife and teenage daughter. While he is still dealing with injuries from Afghanistan that changed his life forever,[...]Apr9Tue2019all-day Trav’lin – The 1930s Harlem Musi...Trav’lin – The 1930s Harlem Musi...Apr 9 all-dayTravel back to the Harlem Renaissance – music was swinging, bands were big, and the jazz scene continued to rise. Women embraced their independence yet still desired the convention of marriage. Men enjoyed financial success[...]Apr11Thu2019all-day Little Women, the Broadway Music...Little Women, the Broadway Music...Apr 11 all-dayLouisa May Alcott’s timeless tale, Little Women, is brought to soaring musical life in an energetic adaptation sure to warm the heart. The musical is seen through the eyes of the daring and tenacious Jo,[...]all-day WTF #2 – Women’s Theatre Festiva...WTF #2 – Women’s Theatre Festiva...Apr 11 all-dayMillibo Art Theatre’s Annual WTF #2 – Women’s Theatre Festival returns with another excellent selection of short plays and a poem by Colorado women writers. The evening promises a fresh exciting exploration of the theme[...]